Iowa state volleyball: Flanagan's influence helps guide Assumption to state title

CORALVILLE — Frank Flanagan sent a stern message to his Davenport Assumption High School volleyball team in the opening week of the season.

Flanagan pulled his starters from a match against Dubuque Senior during the Mississippi Athletic Conference/Mississippi Valley Conference Challenge.

“We’re like, 'He’s not kidding, he’s here to go, he doesn’t want to lose,’” Assumption senior Ava Schubert admitted. “We got back in practice, he let us have it and that was our turning point.”

The 31-year-old Flanagan, who took over as the program’s head coach this past summer for Bre Scherler, directed the Knights to their first state championship in program history Thursday with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Sioux Center in the Class 3A championship at Xtream Arena.

While Flanagan inherited a talented roster, players admitted they needed someone to get them over the threshold.

Enter Flanagan, a Californian who played volleyball at St. Ambrose University and has coached at the high school and college level around the Quad-Cities for the past decade. He is the club director of the Iowa Select program in Davenport.

“Him coming in was probably one of the best things that could happen to the Assumption program,” Schubert said. “He’s straight to the point. It’s like, 'Let’s get in the lab, let’s grind, this is what we have to do.’

“His volleyball IQ is beyond this universe.”

After Assumption knocked off Mount Vernon on Wednesday in the semifinals, Flanagan handed the car keys to one of his assistant coaches and had them drive back to Davenport. Flanagan was in the passenger’s seat already dissecting film of Sioux Center.

When the team arrived in Davenport, they watched more than two hours of film on their championship foe breaking down tendencies and forming a game plan.

“He brings so much knowledge to the court and there is no drama on the team,” junior outside hitter Maggie Johnson said. “He is like the mediator, kept control and kept us focused on the real goal.”

Flanagan refused to take too much credit for Assumption’s success this fall.

“I’m just so excited for all the coaches that came before me in this program,” Flanagan said. “I’m an Ambrose kid who moved from (Los Angeles) and didn’t know anybody. One of the first people I met was Kyle (Condon), and he brought me to Assumption at a time when I needed volleyball in my life.”

Scherler built on the foundation Condon established.

Flanagan nudged them over the top with his matter-of-fact approach.

If that required benching his starters, he wasn’t afraid to do so.

“The first week of the season, you’re starting to get into competition, you’re starting to see how athletes react to things and where we’re at,” Flanagan said. “You start setting certain boundaries.

“If you’re going to get beat by a tip and not make any move for it, that’s unacceptable. We’ll put someone in that will make a move for it.”

Flanagan said that match was one of the pivotal points in Assumption’s season.

“The expectation is you have to have effort,” he said. “You’re not just going to walk to state. We probably could have walked to state, but are you prepared to do something when you get there?”

Assumption was, and the reward was a championship trophy.

“We as a staff could tell the last couple weeks of practice they were ready to go and ready to play,” Flanagan said. “They were competing and they were feisty.”

The players believe Flanagan's impact is responsible for that.

“He pushed us in practice every day,” setter Ellie Schubert said. “We’re so thankful to have him.”