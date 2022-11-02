Iowa state volleyball: Johnson powers Assumption into its first state final

CORALVILLE — Frank Flanagan and Ava Schubert have seen Maggie Johnson dominate in practice.

The state witnessed it under the bright lights of Xtream Arena on Wednesday.

Johnson erupted for a match-high and season-high 16 kills and hit at a blistering .519 clip as the Class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption High School volleyball team reached its first state final in program history with a 25-19, 28-26, 25-20 victory over third-ranked Mount Vernon.

“(Maggie) is absolutely unstoppable when she gets hot,” Schubert said.

As Mount Vernon tailored its defense to keep Schubert and Assumption’s middles in check, Johnson feasted on the outside.

The 5-foot-10 junior recorded three kills in the opening set, six in the middle set and then seven in the closing set to send Assumption into Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. finale against fourth-ranked Sioux Center (32-3).

“I knew they were going to be cheating toward (Ava),” Johnson said. “I knew they were going to be trying to take away the primary, but you can’t stop all of us.”

Johnson had only two hitting errors in 27 swings.

It didn’t take Flanagan by surprise. During practice, he’ll often split teams evenly for scrimmages and have Schubert and Johnson on opposite sides.

“Maggie tears everyone up,” Flanagan said. “It is great to see she’s trusting the way she’s practicing.”

Assumption (32-7) has been a state tournament fixture for the past decade, with eight trips since 2012. Still, it had never made it to the final day of the tournament until now.

Schubert has been part of teams the past three seasons that have either lost in the quarterfinal or semifinal round.

“It makes it a lot sweeter,” Schubert said. “I get to celebrate it with some of my best friends on the team and family. Hopefully, I can celebrate it even more (Thursday).

“We’ve got to move on, figure out what we’ve got to do next to shut down this last team and hold up that trophy.”

Sioux Center has a straight-set win over West Liberty and a four-set victory over top-ranked Des Moines Christian this week. The Warriors are also vying for their first state championship.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Johnson said. “Serve and pass and keep it clean. Nobody can stop all the hitters we have on our team. We have too many options.”

Mount Vernon (35-6) had wins over perennial power Dike-New Hartford, 5A state finalist Pleasant Valley and 4A finalist Clear Creek Amana this season.

The Mustangs, though, never could solve the Knights.

Assumption beat Mount Vernon in straight sets in early September and followed it up with a very clean performance in the semifinals. The Knights had a .291 hitting efficiency and trimmed their service and hitting errors in half from Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Osage.

Flanagan said his team did plenty of serving after 19 miscues Tuesday.

“We definitely cleaned up a lot of our errors,” outside hitter Dru Dorsey said.

The Knights found themselves in 20-15 and 23-19 deficits in the second set. They charged back behind Schubert, who had 12 of her 13 kills in the final two sets.

Mount Vernon had game point at 24-23 and 26-25, but an Ellah Derrer kill extinguished one and a Schubert kill dashed the other.

Johnson delivered an emphatic finish to give Assumption a set point and then Maddie Dobbels sent a serve that clipped the net and dropped for an ace to close the set.

“It was a game-changer,” Schubert said of the second set. “We knew we weren’t going to lose to them. Beating them in three, it is hard to do at a state tournament because momentum swings back and forth, but getting that second set pushed us over the edge.”

Mount Vernon led for portions of the third set, but Dorsey sparked a three-point run midway through to give Assumption a 13-11 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

On its fourth match point, Assumption closed it out on Dorsey’s ninth kill of the match.

“It was really special and everybody running at you after,” Dorsey said. “The energy in the gym is crazy. It is a great moment I’ll remember forever.”

Ellie Schubert had 45 assists for the Knights and has 108 in two matches this week. Izzy Krogman led a balanced Assumption defense with 14 digs. Ellie Schubert and Dorsey each had a dozen.

Six-foot-2 sophomore Chloe Meester posted 15 kills and Emma Meester had nine for the Mustangs, who were at the state tournament for a fifth straight year.

Since taking over as Assumption’s head coach this summer, Flanagan has talked about preparing his team for the “last match.”

The last match happens to be in the state championship.

“Hopefully, they trust all the experiences we’ve gone through,” Flanagan said. “They’re really smart kids and have gone through everything this year — good situations and bad.

“We’re excited to scout this next team and put together a game plan.”