Iowa state volleyball: Lightning strike down Spartans in Class 5A finale

CORALVILLE — Pleasant Valley High School’s volleyball team threw a block party early Thursday morning. Iowa City Liberty prevented it from turning into a coronation.

After PV controlled the opening set of the Class 5A title match at the net, Iowa City Liberty turned the tables and earned its first state championship in program history with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 conquest at Xtream Arena.

“It took us a while to get used to the crowd, the vibe,” Liberty’s Cassidy Hartman said after a 24-kill, 15-dig performance. “Once we got going, we were on for the rest of the match.

“We made history today for Liberty.”

The top-ranked Lightning spoiled a championship repeat for the third-ranked Spartans.

“We had big goals set since the beginning of the season,” PV senior Emily Goodpaster said. “We were happy to be back here, and to make it to a championship is a phenomenal way to end the season.”

PV (29-7) didn’t play bad. Liberty (33-8) was just a bit better, particularly late in sets.

Fueled by 4 ½ blocks from 6-foot-5 middle Izzy Van De Wiele in the first set, PV stuffed Liberty. The Lightning committed a dozen errors, eight via Spartan blocks.

“Block after block, it gave us so much energy,” Goodpaster said. “When we’re playing with a lot of adrenaline like that, we’re just on fire.”

Liberty adjusted.

As PV senior Chloe Cline put it, the Lightning became more “shotty.” Liberty mixed up its shots and utilized its right sides more.

“They started to find holes in our defense and found our hands on the block,” Cline said. “They played smart.”

Hartman, captain of the all-tournament team and a University of Northern Iowa recruit, teamed with Shelby Kimm and Lilah VanScoyoc for 55 of Liberty’s 66 kills.

“We had to mix up our shots, get some tips and put them on their heels,” VanScoyoc said.

After 11-1 bulge propelled Liberty to a win in set two, the third set was deadlocked at 19 following a kill from PV freshman Isabelle Kremer.

Liberty seized control with the next three points and closed the set on a kill from Kimm.

The fourth set was back and forth, too. PV had a 21-20 lead after Halle Vice’s team-high 14th kill. Liberty countered again.

VanScoyoc and Hartman each had a pair of kills in the closing five points to punctuate a championship for Liberty in its sixth year of existence.

“Those critical points and opportunities, we weren’t able to execute and they were,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “Hats off to them, that’s a good team and good program.”

PV recorded eight blocks in the first set. It had only five in the remaining three sets.

“They started hitting around the block, going through the block and our energy dropped a bit,” Goodpaster said. “(Hartman and Kimm) have really heavy arms, so that’s what makes it so hard to press and close on the block.”

The Spartans did plenty of things well. They had a better hitting efficiency (.245-.218), more blocks (13-8) and a dozen less hitting errors.

In addition to Vice’s 14 kills, Goodpaster and Kremer each had 11 and Cline finished with 10. Senior Siena Roethler, in her first year as PV’s primary setter, had 43 assists.

Vice and Cline were selected to the seven-player all-tournament team.

“I don’t think a lot people thought we were going to make it back to this spot and we did,” Vice said. “It shows a lot about our team.”

The Spartans closed the season with 13 victories in their last 14 matches.

"The thing I'm going to remember is all of us coming together, sticking by each other even in those times we lost," Goodpaster said. "We really leaned on each other and encouraged one another."

PV's senior class leaves quite a legacy. It compiled 113 wins versus 19 losses, made it to at least the state semifinal round all four years and captured four Mississippi Athletic Conference titles.

“I love playing high school volleyball and love being out here with my best friends,” Cline said. “Playing that high level competition with your whole school watching is the greatest feeling you can have.”

More than half of PV's 17-player roster is seniors.

Libero Molly Albrecht, defensive specialist Abbie Staats and Kremer will be the foundation of the 2023 team. PV’s freshman squad dropped only two matches this year and the sophomore team won the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

"The girls that are part of the program, the seventh and eighth graders, they know what our expectations are and see what we can do if everyone buys in," Hall said.

Cline doesn't envision PV taking a step back.

“When you have such a successful program like we have,” Cline said, “it makes people that are younger look up to us and want to get back to where we’ve been.”