Iowa state volleyball: Spartans sweep Tigers to reach second straight title match

CORALVILLE — About 40 days ago, the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team was at a fork in the road. The Spartans had dropped three matches in one day to powerhouse programs Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City Liberty and Mount Vernon.

“We could keep doing what we were doing and end our season like that or change the way we’re acting, behaving, doing things and make it better,” Spartans coach Amber Hall said.

The Spartans chose the second option … and the payoff is a second straight trip to a state championship match.

Fueled by an improbable second set comeback, Class 5A third-ranked PV needed 70 minutes Wednesday morning to sweep 10th-ranked West Des Moines Valley 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 in a semifinal match at Xtream Arena.

Top-ranked Iowa City Liberty (32-8) stands between PV and a championship repeat. After splitting best-of-three matches during the season, the rubber match between the Lightning and Spartans transpires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Despite losing all-American setter Kora Ruff and a couple other pivotal players from last year’s squad, PV finds itself on the cusp of another title.

“We didn’t let last year’s title shine any light on this year because it is a new season and we have new players on the court,” said Spartans libero Molly Albrecht, who had a team-high 17 digs and was 18 of 19 serving with two aces.

Even so, there has been some turbulence.

PV (29-6) navigated its way through the Mississippi Athletic Conference schedule unbeaten, but suffered some weekend setbacks. The Spartans lost to 4A third-ranked Marion twice on Sept. 10 and then sustained half of their defeats for the year in one day at Mount Vernon.

Since that Sept. 24 disappointment, PV is 13-0 and has won 34 of 39 sets.

“We’ve really come together as a team,” Albrecht said. “Our team chemistry has been better than ever now. We’re all so together and we’re playing for each other.”

“They chose the path we’re going to work at this every single day, build connections, work with each other and push each other,” Hall noted. “I’m so proud of them.”

That trust was tested Wednesday.

After a 17-7 surge to close out the opening set, PV dug itself a 14-3 hole in the middle set. Valley, on the heels of an upset win over second-ranked Ankeny, had PV scrambling with its short serves.

“Our biggest adjustment was serve receive,” Albrecht said. “We weren’t getting the ball to Siena (Roethler). Once we turned that around, the whole match turned around in our favor.”

Hall burned both timeouts in the set and made a substitution to stem the tide.

“We really focused on doing things simple, getting a pass up so we can get things done in the front row,” senior Izzy Van De Wiele said.

The Spartans stormed back.

Trailing 18-11, PV reeled off 14 of the 17 points to complete the comeback and take a 2-0 lead.

Van De Wiele had a kill and block late in the set while Emily Goodpaster’s kill secured the set.

“We had a lot of grit and determination to come back,” Albrecht said.

“We all had this drive that we can do better, and we can play a lot better than what we were,” senior Chloe Cline said. “Once we got a few points in a row, we gained that confidence and it was like, ‘We can come back.”

The third set featured eight ties and four lead changes. PV captured the lead for good, 18-17, after a Valley service error.

Van De Wiele and freshman Isabelle Kremer teamed on a block to make it 21-18. Van De Wiele had two kills to force side outs and then Cline sealed it with her team-high 12th kill.

“It means everything,” Cline said. “It is what we’ve been working towards all season and it is where everybody wants to be. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

PV finished with a .269 hitting efficiency and had 47 kills versus 18 errors. Van De Wiele finished with 11 kills while Goodpaster and Kremer each had eight and senior Halle Vice chipped in six.

Roethler distributed 38 assists and recorded 12 digs.

“They’re just smart and big, and when you’ve got that combination that opens up a lot of wide open spots on the court,” Valley coach Jeremy Mikesell said of PV. “They’ve got such great vision. That makes it so tough to make adjustments.

“When they are able to get all those hitters engaged, that just makes it really tough on our defense to dig and block around that.”

One last challenge awaits PV.

Liberty poses two strong hitters in Cassidy Hartman (a Northern Iowa recruit) and Shelby Kimm (St. Cloud State commit). The Lightning are in the finals for the second time in three years but still seeking the program’s first title.

“Defensively,” Hall said, “we have to show up and we have to pass in system.”

“They’re a strong offense, strong servers and strong arms,” Albrecht said. “We’re ready for them.”