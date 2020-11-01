Iowa state volleyball tournament capsules

Overview: Gilbert is making its state tournament debut after sweeping No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock in the regional final. The Tigers serve at a 94.4% clip, best of any team in the 4A field. Outside Thea Ratto averages 3.5 kills and gets nearly 10 attacks per set. North Scott is here for a second straight year under coach Taryn VanEarwage and the sixth time in school history. Alexis Richards had 17 kills and 17 digs in the regional final win over Burlington to offset the absence of outside Ella McLaughlin (who won't play Monday). North Scott hasn't won a match at the state tournament since 1986.

Class 3A

No. 4 Assumption (22-2) vs. No. 5 Unity Christian (23-5)

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids

At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday against winner of No. 1 Osage and No. 10 Humboldt.