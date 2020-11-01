Iowa state volleyball tournament capsules

Class 5A
No. 3 Pleasant Valley (20-1) vs. No. 6 Cedar Falls (26-5)
When: Monday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday against winner of No. 2 Ankeny and No. 7 Ankeny Centennial.
Overview: PV reached the semifinals a year ago and Cedar Falls is the defending state champion. The Tigers have two starters back from that title team, including Northern Iowa recruit Alivia Bronner (she leads 5A in digs at 5.6 per set). All five of Cedar Falls' losses are to state tournament teams, including a best-of-three defeat to Assumption on Oct. 10. The Spartans are led by setter Kora Ruff (10 aps., more than 2,200 for her career). Emily Wood and Chloe Cline also were starters on last year's tournament team. Cline is second in 5A field with .387 hitting efficiency.
Class 4A
No. 3 North Scott (22-4) vs. No. 10 Gilbert (26-9)
When: Monday, 3 p.m.
Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against winner of No. 4 Glenwood and No. 8 West Delaware.
Overview: Gilbert is making its state tournament debut after sweeping No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock in the regional final. The Tigers serve at a 94.4% clip, best of any team in the 4A field. Outside Thea Ratto averages 3.5 kills and gets nearly 10 attacks per set. North Scott is here for a second straight year under coach Taryn VanEarwage and the sixth time in school history. Alexis Richards had 17 kills and 17 digs in the regional final win over Burlington to offset the absence of outside Ella McLaughlin (who won't play Monday). North Scott hasn't won a match at the state tournament since 1986.
Class 3A
No. 4 Assumption (22-2) vs. No. 5 Unity Christian (23-5)
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday against winner of No. 1 Osage and No. 10 Humboldt.
Overview: Both schools are nicknamed the Knights. Assumption is making its fourth state trip in five years but has yet to get past the quarterfinal round in that stretch. It lost five-set quarterfinals to Union Community and Osage the past two years. Senior setter Annabelle Costello ranks second in the 3A field with 10.1 assists per set and sophomore right-side AJ Schubert is third at 4.5 kills per set. Unity Christian is at state for the seventh straight year and 22nd time overall. Unity has 348 blocks, 139 more than any other team in the 3A field. It has eight girls listed at 5-foot-10 or taller.
Class 2A
No. 2 Wilton (32-3) vs. No. 11 Van Meter (19-3)
When: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against winner of No. 3 Dike-New Hartford and No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Overview: Wilton, which started the season with 26 straight wins and 60 consecutive set victories, is making its third state trip in a row. Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer rank 3-4 in the 2A field in kills with 4 and 3.8 per set, respectively. Drake had a career-high 26 kills in the regional final. Ella Caffery registers almost 9 assists per set. Van Meter qualified for state for the first time in school history after beating ninth-ranked Underwood in five sets of the regional final. The Bulldogs have won 13 straight matches. Wilton has played seven 4A/5A schools this year and Van Meter just one.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
