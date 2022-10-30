Iowa state volleyball tournament capsules

Here is a capsule look at the four quarterfinal matches involving Quad-City area schools:

CLASS 5A

Who: No. 3 Pleasant Valley (27-6) vs. No. 7 Waukee Northwest (28-12)

When: Monday, 2 p.m.

Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville (Court 2)

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Ankeny or West Des Moines Valley.

PV's three to watch: Halle Vice, 6-1, sr., OH (2.8 kps., 2.2 dps., 31 aces); Chloe Cline, 6-1, sr., MH (2.8 kps., .410 efficiency, 59 blocks); Siena Roethler, 5-10, sr., S (9.3 aps., 2.1 dps., 27 aces)

Waukee Northwest's three to watch: Katrina Pelds, 6-0, jr., OH (2.7 kps., 1.8 dps., 25 aces); Katey Lockyear, 5-8, jr., S (6.5 aps., 1.7 dps., 24 aces); Brooklyn Halbur, 5-4, sr., L (5.5 dps., team-high 37 aces)

Overview: PV has reached the semifinal round in each of the past three state tournaments. The Spartans have four players who saw significant court time on last year’s championship squad in Cline, Vice, libero Molly Albrecht and outside Emily Goodpaster. Coach Amber Hall’s team has won 11 straight matches and 28 of its last 32 sets. Waukee Northwest, in its second year of existence, banks on its defense. The Wolves lead the state in digs and are among the leaders in blocks. All 12 of Waukee Northwest’s losses are to state tournament teams, including 10 to 5A schools. It has a win over No. 1 Iowa City Liberty this season.

CLASS 4A

Who: No. 2 North Scott (32-5) vs. No. 11 Bondurant-Farrar (24-10)

When: Monday, 4 p.m.

Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville (Court 2)

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at noon Wednesday against Marion or Clear Creek Amana.

North Scott's three to watch: Abbey Hayes, 6-2, so., OH (3.8 kps., .309 efficiency, 1.8 dps.); Carley Bredar, 5-4, sr., L (3.5 dps., 21 aces); Sydney Skarich, 5-9, jr., OH (2.8 kps., 2.7 dps., .288 efficiency)

Bondurant-Farrar's three to watch: Hannah Ditsworth, 6-2, sr., MH (3.5 kps., team-high 62 blocks, 40 aces); Rylie Hamilton, 5-6, jr., S (7.8 aps., 1.9 dps., 26 aces); Hallie Bedier, 5-10, sr., OH (2.5 kps., 3.4 dps., team-high 47 aces)

Overview: This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, a match North Scott won in straight sets. The Lancers rank third in 4A in kills and hitting efficiency. It is the fourth consecutive trip to state for coach Taryn VanEarwage’s squad, which is still looking to reach its first title match in that stretch. Hayes is second among attackers in the 4A field with 3.8 kills per set. The Bluejays knocked off seventh-ranked North Polk in the regional final to earn their third state trip in five years. After starting the season 5-6, Bondurant-Farrar has won 12 of its last 14.

CLASS 3A

Who: No. 2 Assumption (30-7) vs. No. 7 Osage (29-6)

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville (Court 2)

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Mount Vernon or Unity Christian.

Assumption's three to watch: Ava Schubert, 6-0, sr., RS (3.3 kps., 1.7 dps., 59 aces, 55 blocks); Ellah Derrer, 6-2, fr., MB (1.9 kps., .416 efficiency, 63 blocks); Ellie Schubert, 5-9, so., S (9.5 aps., 1.6 dps., 45 aces)

Osage's three to watch: Claudia Aschenbrenner, 5-9, sr., OH (3.9 kps., .269 efficiency, 2.4 dps.); Sydney Muller, 5-6, sr., S (8.2 aps., 2.3 dps., 30 aces); Jenna Scharper, 5-10, so., MH (2.2 kps., .367 efficiency, 46 blocks)

Overview: Both programs are recent state tournament fixtures. This is Assumption’s fifth straight trip and the seventh in a row for Osage. Assumption is 11-0 against 3A competition and has not dropped a set in the postseason. The Knights have four starters back from last year’s semifinal in Ava Schubert, Ava Harris-Shepard, Maggie Johnson and Lily VanSeveren. Aschenbrenner is among the best players to come through Osage, ranking among the top 10 in kills, aces and blocks. She is one of five starters returning from Osage’s semifinal squad in 2A last year. Libero Jaden Francis is an Upper Iowa University recruit.

CLASS 3A

Who: No. 4 Sioux Center (30-3) vs. No. 5 West Liberty (31-7)

When: Tuesday, noon

Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville (Court 1)

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Des Moines Christian or Union Community.

Sioux Center's three to watch: Reagan Jansen, 6-1, sr., OH (3.9 kps., .291 efficiency, 2.2 dps., 46 aces); Willow Bleeker, 5-9, sr., S (9.1 aps., 2.8 dps., 51 aces); Margo Schuiteman, 6-1, so., OH (2.3 kps., .322 efficiency)

West Liberty's three to watch: Monica Morales, 5-5, sr., L (6.7 dps., 35 aces); Brooklyn Buysse, 5-8, sr., S (9.2 aps., 2.3 dps., 30 aces); Sophie Buysse, 5-7, so., OH (3.1 kps., .267 efficiency, 3.3 dps., 37 aces)

Overview: Sioux Center rides a 14-match win streak into the tournament. The Warriors have a dozen sweeps in that span. Reagan Jansen is the school’s career kills leader with more than 1,000, and Bleeker recently eclipsed 1,500 career assists. West Liberty, in the state tournament for the third time in four years, knocked off ninth-ranked Solon in four sets in the regional final. The Comets were state runner-up a year ago. Morales leads the 3A field with more than 6.6 digs per set and has more than 2,000 for her career. Six of West Liberty’s seven losses this season are to state tournament teams.

— Compiled by Matt Coss