'It's been a long time coming': Alleman picks up first WB6 win

Winning can fix a lot.

Alleman High School volleyball had lost five straight, and eight of nine, but one good night turned Don Morris Gym into a party Tuesday.

Alleman swept United Township (25-15, 25-22) for its first Western Big 6 Conference victory of the season. The Pioneers trailed 19-15 late in the second set but stormed back for their first home victory in over two weeks.

The team sprinted off of the bench when Gaby Bazaldua connected with the final kill and the Pioneers celebrated with the student section in a mass huddle of yelling and singing.

“We struggled for a bit, we did, so to come back from that and get a win in the Western Big 6 is great,” junior outside hitter Clair Hulke said. “We got the whole student section behind us which always helps. I think this was a really good win for us that will start some momentum going forward.”

Alleman forced a third set to Sterling and UT earlier in the season but came up just short of its first conference victory. The team has focused on playing consistently throughout the match no matter score or opponent, and coach Morgan DeBruine said the hard work finally paid off Tuesday.

“It’s been a long time coming,” DeBruine said. “We’ve come so close so many times. The girls needed this to turn a corner on the season. They sure have been working towards it.”

Hulke brought the energy for the Pioneers from start to finish. She led the team with eight kills, two blocks and six digs. If there was a play to be made, she was in the middle of it.

“Clair is a constant,” DeBruine said. “No matter what game or who we are playing, she’s hitting the ball.”

UT’s Emily Stevens and Ella Harris stood out offensively, but the Panthers hurt themselves in both sets. With a 19-15 lead in the second set, UT gifted Alleman four straight points on either errors or violations and tacked on three more errors after the Pioneers tied it as Alleman closed out the victory on a 10-3 run.

Alleman’s Iris Reynolds struck an ace to extend the lead to 23-22 before Clair and Megan Hulke teamed up for a block that put the Pioneers up two.

“(First-year coach Hannah Cameron) is doing a nice job at UT and I respect everything she is doing, so I told our girls that we couldn’t give them any open holes,” DeBruine said. “They have a lot of talent over there. We had to play our game instead of playing it safe because we knew they could take advantage. Once we did that and started to get some kills, it was our game.”

The first set was also an impressive showing for the Pioneers. Alleman led from start to finish and forced UT to commit 10 total errors.

Sophomore Carson Wendt had four kills in the first set and ended with five, which were the second most. Setter Megan Hulke kept feeding Wendt and she answered with hard-hitting kills. Wendt had been playing on the sophomore team until recently.

“(Wendt) takes charge on the court,” DeBruine said. “She got kills after kill and did a nice job on serve receive. For a young player she has a lot of confidence and that’s exactly what we need. She brought that tonight.”

As a team, the Pioneers played one of their better games of the season. Mistakes didn’t pile up and many players got involved. Good sets, diving digs and long rallies were prevalent.

“I think we are finally figuring each other out and learning how to be proficient together,” Clair Hulke said. “We trust that we can get to every ball and help each other. We have a lot of good defenders in the back row who can get good passes to our setter to set up some nice kills for everybody.”

The win won’t put the Pioneers into any type of conference contention, but it was a win that could boost a team looking to end the year on a high note and make some noise in the playoffs.

“We’ve had some really hard moments in the past few weeks,” DeBruine said. “We’ve been on a bad streak of losses, so we desperately needed this. We knew it was one of our last shots at a conference win at home so this was the time to do it.

“Honestly we are just playing volleyball now. I hope to see a much improved and productive team the rest of the season.”