CLINTON — When 6-foot-5 Grace Tubbs rotated out of the front row midway through the fifth set Tuesday night, Davenport Assumption’s volleyball team knew it was time to capitalize.
Carly King obliged.
The senior triggered a six-point flurry as Class 3A fourth-ranked Assumption broke free and survived a two-hour tussle with Class 4A 14th-ranked Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.
“I showed a great connection with Lea (Nelson) throughout the night,” King said. “We were struggling finding people to put the ball down. Going into that last set, I said, ‘Lea, set me the ball.’”
King compiled five of her team-high 14 kills in the final set as Assumption (13-1, 4-0) kept pace with Pleasant Valley for first place in the conference at almost the midway point.
Nelson finished with 52 assists.
“We knew coming into a hostile gym, with a great but sometimes difficult crowd to deal with and against a really great team which has had some amazing wins so far, it was going to be tough,” King said. “It was really exciting to get this win.”
It was a struggle for Assumption at times.
While the offense labored and they found themselves frequently out of system, the Knights used grit and determination to outlast the River Queens.
“They dug a lot of balls,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “They’re very scrappy defensively, not afraid to hit the floor. They kept a lot of balls alive normally that would go down against a lot of other teams.
“(Assumption’s) defense showed up tonight.”
Emma VanSeveren had a team-high 33 digs. Nelson collected 22 and Ellie Molyneaux chipped in 17.
Assumption coach Bre Scherler said at least 70 percent of her team’s practices center around defense.
“We have a drill in the last hour where we don’t leave the gym until we get 100 digs or 100 blocks total,” she said. “The offense was ebb and flow, but the defense was there. If we can be annoying defenders, we can tire hitters out.”
Clinton (9-6, 2-2) squandered a 13-6 cushion in the first set. It surrendered an 11-7 lead in the third set.
Still, the River Queens -- coming off a win over 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday -- overcame a 15-11 deficit in the fourth to force a fifth set.
Tubbs, an Iowa recruit, finished with a match-high 21 kills and four blocks. Brooke Mulholland facilitated the offense with 42 assists.
“Clinton is just so persistent,” Scherler said. “I love that about them.”
Tubbs had two kills and a block early in the fifth to push Clinton in front. When she went out, the Knights made hay.
King converted twice on a slide and smashed an overpass for a kill. She also had a block in that stretch.
“The awesome thing about Carly, she wants to make the kill or the game-changing point,” Nelson said. “We found with Emma passing quicker sets and me setting Carly a little quicker, we were able to beat the block. It allowed us to get some easy points.”
King admitted it had to go on sustained runs with Tubbs out.
“She’s very talented, so it was important for us to capitalize when they had a little bit of a smaller front row,” King said.
Assumption had five players with at least eight kills. Kylie Welch finished with 13 while Maddy Mayeski converted her 12th kill on match point. Anna Vonderhaar and Emma Schubert registered nine and eight, respectively.
In a sense, Scherler said she felt fortunate Assumption came out on top.
“It wasn’t the most ideal win, but I think it is character-building,” Scherler said. “I’m hoping we can right the ship and get right back on track. One of our goals this year is to win the MAC championship.
“As we’re finding out, anything can happen on a Tuesday night in the MAC.”
Assumption and PV don’t meet until Oct. 9 at Assumption. The Knights still have trips to Bettendorf and North Scott.
“This is definitely one of the steps on the way to our bigger goals,” King said. “This was a big statement win to show we are here to compete for that MAC title.”