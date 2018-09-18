Davenport Assumption has fielded a volleyball program for almost 30 years.
During that time, the Knights have taken plenty of lumps against rival Bettendorf. Even when Assumption has had state-caliber teams in recent seasons, it has been on the losing end.
The fourth-ranked team in Class 3A finally overcame its nemesis Tuesday night. In the process, Assumption garnered sole possession of the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead just past the halfway point.
Fueled by a balanced offensive attack and another scrappy defensive performance, Assumption clipped Bettendorf 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 at Bettendorf High School.
According to Assumption officials, it is the first time the Knights have beaten Bettendorf on the volleyball court.
"This was huge," sophomore Emma Schubert said. "We weren't nervous. We really wanted this, and we all trusted each other and played together as a team."
Bettendorf (4-7, 2-3) has earned a share or the outright MAC title the past five years. The title will belong to somebody else this season.
Assumption (16-3, 5-0) holds a one-game lead over Pleasant Valley, which lost to Clinton in five sets Tuesday, and Muscatine. The Knights still play both of those teams in the next four weeks.
First, the Knights were going to savor this.
"I think our girls have felt beaten down every single year losing to them," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "These girls were focused on it.
"There aren't many teams which can come into Bettendorf and beat them on its homecourt. They've got that aura about them, a name that comes with power and authority. I just really loved our effort and togetherness."
Ultimately, Assumption had too much firepower in the front.
Kylie Welch had a match-high 15 kills and 12 digs. Schubert collected 13 kills while Anna Vonderhaar chipped in 11 and Carly King posted seven.
Lea Nelson facilitated the offense with 40 assists.
"Lea does such a great job of spreading it out," Schubert said. "She trusts all of us so much. We call feel we can put the ball down if need to."
It was Assumption's defensive hustle late in the third set that swung the tide.
After the teams split the first two sets and Bettendorf rallied from an 8-3 deficit to take a 19-18 lead in the third, Assumption dug deep defensively.
King, in fact, spearheaded the defense in the back row with several nice digs. It extended rallies and led a five-point flurry for the Knights.
"That gave us so much energy and raises the intensity of our team," Welch said. "That is the core of our team. We focus on defense and work on it so much in practice."
Scherler admits it was a substantial lift, considering King doesn't play the back row other than her service rotation.
"She's hungry for it," Scherler said. "When you can count on and bank on those things, it helps your team get to a higher echelon."
Ally Grothusen led Bettendorf with 11 kills. Bettendorf received a nice spark from junior Kaalyn Petersen. She came off the bench to record eight kills and four blocks.
Bettendorf coach Diane Lichtenberg felt her team made progress.
"Unfortunately, it is not showing in the win-loss column right now," she said. "We definitely improved our blocking tonight. We just need to keep plugging away.
"The one thing about a young team, you do see a lot of progress as the season goes on. We're definitely never going to be happy with losing, but we need to take all the positives we can."
Minutes after the match concluded, Scherler received a congratulatory text from former Assumption standout Mary Rolf.
This win wasn't just for the 2018 team. It was for all those other squads which came up short in the past.
"(Coach) Mary Millman and Kyle Condon started to put Assumption volleyball on the map," Scherler said. "We're starting to develop more and more solid kids.
"I'm really hoping this is a great step forward that we can beat these higher (5A) teams like this."