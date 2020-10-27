Knights celebrate 'emotional' win, advance to state tournament

TIPTON — When AJ Schubert’s final attack hit the floor and Davenport Assumption’s volleyball team secured a trip to the state tournament Tuesday night, she immediately shared an embrace with her older sister, Emma.
“Very emotional,” AJ said following the fourth-ranked Knights’ 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 win over eighth-ranked West Liberty in a Class 3A regional final at Tipton Middle School.
It has been an adversity-filled season for Assumption off the court with COVID-19, the Schuberts mother, Amy, being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and head coach Bre Scherler’s father facing health complications.
“While we were hugging, she was like, ‘Stop or I’m going to cry,’” AJ said. “I’m glad we got to hug, a chance to make her smile and make her happy.
“This means a lot, especially to win this game for our seniors.”
Assumption (22-2) heads back to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly the U.S. Cellular Center. It will face fifth-ranked Unity Christian in a quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Not knowing how the season was going to shake out and some of the other things with a parent diagnosed with cancer and stuff I’ve gone through with my family, it puts everything in perspective,” Scherler said. “It made these girls realize we have to live and play in the moment.
“It was nice to see those six on the court fully engaged and the kids coming off the bench willing to help out.”
AJ Schubert had a match-high 23 kills, including the closing kill in each set, and Annabelle Costello distributed 41 assists.
While they were both instrumental in the outcome, an aggressive serve and a relentless defense pushed Assumption over the top.
Anna Quijas unleashed five aces and the Knights had the Comets (26-7) on their heels for a large portion of the match.
“We watched quite a bit of film on them and I was watching warmups to see some of their main passers and their tendencies,” Scherler said. “It sounds strange, but some of their top passers were a little bit off and we targeted them.
“We wanted to push (the serve) a little bit deeper and have their big hitters take some out of system swings. So I told the girls, ‘Go for it.’ We’ve worked a lot on aggressive but consistent, aggressive serving. It really paid off tonight.”
When Assumption’s serve didn’t frustrate West Liberty, the Knights’ back row did.
Libero Bri Gartner extended many rallies with her match-high 27 digs. Emma Schubert chipped in 13 and AJ Schubert had 11.
“(West Liberty) had really fast, hard swings,” Gartner said. “So when we can get those balls up, it brings the team up completely.
“Getting those smaller touches leads to bigger wins.”
Macy Daufeldt, a Drake University recruit, fueled West Liberty’s offense with 20 kills. Martha Pace, an Upper Iowa University recruit, finished with eight.
“We battled,” Daufeldt said. “We just didn’t quite have enough.”
West Liberty, which won the River Valley Conference tournament title earlier this month, was eyeing back-to-back trips to the state tournament.
It was the final match for two West Liberty seniors in Pace and Averi Goodale.
“This group from freshmen on up, they’re very special girls,” West Liberty assistant coach Brittney Boffeli said, filling in for head coach Ruben Galvan. “They worked hard, on and off the court. You’d always see them hanging out and pushing each other. The cohesion was there.
“These seniors really grew into the leaders we needed for this team. We can build off this season and hopefully (COVID-19) is gone next year.”
For Assumption, it is an opportunity to redeem itself. The Knights lost a five-set heartbreaker to Union Community in the quarterfinals last year.
“We had a sad ending last year, so hopefully this year we can make it all the way to the championship,” Costello said. “We all know what we can accomplish and we believe in ourselves.”
Afterward, Assumption posed for pictures and had big smiles on their faces. For at least a couple of hours, it could forget about the obstacles that have transpired off the court this season.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Gartner said, “but this brings us together as a team. It isn’t necessarily about the wins, but the fact we get a chance to play together for another week.
“To see players going through a lot of stuff right now on our team and to uplift their spirits, it is great.”
