Knights celebrate 'emotional' win, advance to state tournament

“It was nice to see those six on the court fully engaged and the kids coming off the bench willing to help out.”

AJ Schubert had a match-high 23 kills, including the closing kill in each set, and Annabelle Costello distributed 41 assists.

While they were both instrumental in the outcome, an aggressive serve and a relentless defense pushed Assumption over the top.

Anna Quijas unleashed five aces and the Knights had the Comets (26-7) on their heels for a large portion of the match.

“We watched quite a bit of film on them and I was watching warmups to see some of their main passers and their tendencies,” Scherler said. “It sounds strange, but some of their top passers were a little bit off and we targeted them.

“We wanted to push (the serve) a little bit deeper and have their big hitters take some out of system swings. So I told the girls, ‘Go for it.’ We’ve worked a lot on aggressive but consistent, aggressive serving. It really paid off tonight.”

When Assumption’s serve didn’t frustrate West Liberty, the Knights’ back row did.

Libero Bri Gartner extended many rallies with her match-high 27 digs. Emma Schubert chipped in 13 and AJ Schubert had 11.