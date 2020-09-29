Knights rally without their captain to beat River Queens

CLINTON — Emma Schubert is one of the most valuable and versatile players on Davenport Assumption’s volleyball team. She leads the squad in aces, second in kills, second in digs and serves as its captain and emotional leader.
With the senior outside hitter sidelined with an injury Tuesday night, Class 3A seventh-ranked Assumption needed someone to emerge to take the pressure off sophomore right-side AJ Schubert.
Anna Strajack came to the rescue.
Strajack, who came into the match with just 10 kills on the season, unleashed a career-high 15 kills as the Knights went into Yourd Gymnasium and survived a four-set Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle with 4A 11th-ranked Clinton, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.
“First set, I was pretty nervous,” Strajack said. “I knew I had a big role to take over. After we lost that first set, somebody had to step up to the plate and I had to play confidently.
“This meant a lot because it is the first time I’ve really been out there for all (four) sets. It is important we can win even though one of our main players and important players is out. We have a wide variety of talented people on our team.”
Emma Schubert suffered a knee injury last week in practice. Assumption coach Bre Scherler called it minor and hopes she’ll be cleared in the next couple of days.
Assumption (12-1, 5-0) took Clinton’s best shot for three sets.
The River Queens, one of the league’s worst blocking teams statistically, dominated the net in the opening set. They recorded six of their 11 blocks in the first set.
“(Assumption) humiliated us the first time we played,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “I think our girls took that to heart. We put a pretty good scouting report together, and for our girls to block like they did today, that’s one of our best blocking performances.
“We have a lot of pride in our defense and serve receive.”
Even the second and third sets that Assumption won were tightly contested.
It was 18-all in the second set before Assumption strung three points together and staved off Clinton. It was 20-all in the third set before the Knights won five of the last six points.
“We found out our communication is a lot different, our energy is a little bit different without Emma on the court,” said AJ Schubert, who finished with a match-high 22 kills, 17 digs and three aces. “She’s our captain, our leader and a big part of our team.
“All of us took a step today. We all decided we’ve got to push through together and step it up.”
Led by two kills apiece from Strajack and AJ Schubert, Assumption bolted to a 7-2 lead in the fourth set and was never threatened from there to stay atop the MAC standings with Pleasant Valley.
“We’ve been practicing without Emma this week, but in a game situation it became a little bit more real than practice,” Scherler said. “As the night went on, the trust started to build.
“There isn’t a whole lot on the line in practice, so it was nice to see them kick it into another gear.”
Annabelle Costello distributed 49 assists for the Knights and also had 17 digs. Scherler and the players admitted afterward it was a character-defining win.
"Very huge for team building," AJ Schubert said.
Makayla Howard had 10 kills while Kailyn Graves recorded nine for Clinton (13-9, 3-3). Jamie Greenwalt facilitated the offense with 28 assists and posted 22 digs. The River Queens had five players with blocks.
“We told the girls if we play like this in 4A, we’ve got a decent shot of hitting our goals and getting to state,” Cewe said. “The consistency is the big thing. We’ve got to have it for an entire match, not just sets one through three.”
