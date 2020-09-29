Knights rally without their captain to beat River Queens

Assumption (12-1, 5-0) took Clinton’s best shot for three sets.

The River Queens, one of the league’s worst blocking teams statistically, dominated the net in the opening set. They recorded six of their 11 blocks in the first set.

“(Assumption) humiliated us the first time we played,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “I think our girls took that to heart. We put a pretty good scouting report together, and for our girls to block like they did today, that’s one of our best blocking performances.

“We have a lot of pride in our defense and serve receive.”

Even the second and third sets that Assumption won were tightly contested.

It was 18-all in the second set before Assumption strung three points together and staved off Clinton. It was 20-all in the third set before the Knights won five of the last six points.

“We found out our communication is a lot different, our energy is a little bit different without Emma on the court,” said AJ Schubert, who finished with a match-high 22 kills, 17 digs and three aces. “She’s our captain, our leader and a big part of our team.

“All of us took a step today. We all decided we’ve got to push through together and step it up.”