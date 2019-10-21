Bre Scherler called a timeout late in the third set Monday night with her volleyball team two points away from a 2-1 deficit.
The Davenport Assumption coach was not too pleased.
"I looked at them and said, 'Where is our passion? Where is our aggressiveness? Where is that domination I'm used to seeing?'" Scherler said. "We were sitting back on our heels a little bit and were too complacent."
The message was received.
Class 3A top-ranked Assumption rallied from a 23-18 hole to capture the third set and went on to finish off a 25-15, 26-28, 30-28, 25-20 win over 4A third-ranked North Scott at Assumption High School.
The win gave Assumption (29-5, 7-1 MAC) sole possession of second place in the conference behind Pleasant Valley.
More importantly, it gives the Knights some confidence after a three-match losing streak heading into Wednesday's regional opener against Camanche.
"This was a big game-changer," setter Annabelle Costello said following a team-high 28 assists and 26 digs. "This is going to help through practice (Tuesday) and our road to state."
The Knights lost a chance at the MAC title with a setback to Pleasant Valley last Tuesday.
Scherler felt her team was flat at times in that match. It showed up again in the middle two sets Monday.
"I told them we can't repeat our same mistakes from last Tuesday," she said. "We said, 'You need to pull it together, bring energy and act like you're the No. 1 team in 3A.' That was the wake-up call we needed to change the attitude and put the pedal on the gas."
The comeback in set three carried over to the final set. Assumption raced out to a 12-6 advantage and maintained at least a four-point cushion the remainder of the match.
"This was definitely a big win for us," middle Claire Smith said. "When we hype each other up, we do a lot better. We kind of lost that at points in the match, so we had to rebuild it."
Senior Kylie Welch led the Knights with 16 kills. Emma Schubert had 15, Smith finished with 11 and Ava Schubert chipped in 10.
Assumption, in particular, had plenty of success going through its middles.
"Our setters did a really good job setting us at important times," Smith said. "They did a fantastic job of mixing it around, and I don't think (North Scott) wasn't expecting that as much."
Assumption dodged two set points in the third. It finally finished the set with a block from Smith and Ava Schubert along with a kill from Smith.
"Our middles are kind of our silent assassins," Scherler said. "They've been our most consistent athletes in terms of hitting efficiency."
North Scott (26-5, 6-2) overcame a sluggish start with stellar play in the middle two sets.
Sophomore Ella McLaughlin had a career-high 20 kills, 16 of those in the second and third sets. Emma Powell accumulated 18 kills and 21 digs while Kendall McNaull finished with 12 kills.
"Everyone looks at Kendall and Emma, but Ella definitely is one in key moments that can step up for us and put the ball away," North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. "She's only a sophomore, so she has so much more potential in her game."
VanEarwage called it a learning experience for her team heading into next week's 4A regional semifinal.
"(Assumption) pushed us and challenged us," VanEarwage said, "and that's going to happen the rest of our season now. It was a good stepping stone going into the postseason.
"There is a lot we can take from this moving forward."