Knights' Schubert named MAC player of the year

Ava Schubert has had a standout volleyball career at Davenport Assumption High School. She has been a four-year starter, played in four state tournaments and amassed 1,400 kills and 865 digs.

The senior was recognized Tuesday as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year for the second time in her career in voting by the head coaches.

Schubert, committed to continue her career at Tennessee Tech University, was one of eight players named to the conference's first team.

The right-side hitter is averaging 3.3 kills, 1.8 digs and has a team-high 61 aces heading into Wednesday's Class 3A state semifinal match. She also has hit at a .308 clip this season for the Knights, who were the conference runner-up.

Schubert was the MAC's player of the year as a freshman before Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff earned the honor each of the past two seasons.

League champion PV had three first-team selections in setter Siena Roethler, outside Halle Vice and middle Chloe Cline.

North Scott, a state semifinalist like PV (5A) and Assumption (3A), had two on the first team in outsides Abbey Hayes and Sydney Skarich.

Assumption middle Ava Harris-Shepard and Clinton outside Makayla Howard also were on the first team. Howard led the MAC with four kills per set.

Amber Hall was chosen as the MAC's coach of the year after directing PV to a sixth straight league championship.

No defensive specialists or liberos made the first team, but PV's Molly Albrecht and North Scott's Carley Bredar were on the second team. Bettendorf's Chloe Bell, also a libero during her career, was a second-team selection.