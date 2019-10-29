Two nights before Halloween, Davenport Assumption got a scare in Tuesday’s Class 3A regional semifinal volleyball match.
Visiting Benton looked nothing like a 17-22 squad as it came to Assumption’s gym and stole the opening set 31-29.
“They come out very aggressively,” Assumption head coach Bre Scherler said. “And I think my girls had a little bit of nerves. We have one regional game under our belt. We’re a fairly young team with some sophomores and freshmen in the starting lineup. We only have two returners from last year.”
But the loss in the first set awakened a sleeping beast. The top-ranked Knights roared back to win the next three sets, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-15.
“It kind of just motivated us,” Assumption senior Kylie Welch said of the first-set loss. “This could be our last game at any time. It’s never a given. We really had to work hard and push for it.”
The opening set was tight the entire way, featuring 13 ties and six lead changes. Neither team led by more than four points. Assumption led 25-24 after a Welch tip, but Benton’s Abby Brunssen spiked down a kill to keep the Bobcats alive.
After another kill by Brunssen, who had a match-high 23 kills, gave the Bobcats a 27-26 lead, Assumption’s Ava Schubert came up with a kill. Trailing 28-27, Assumption’s Emma Schubert got a kill to keep the Knights alive. Assumption would then take a 29-28 lead, but the Bobcats scored the next three points.
“We were excited, pumped and ready to go, and everything was falling into place for us,” Benton head coach Mike Embretson said. “This team, throughout the whole year, has shown a lot of potential in what they can do. They faced some really tough competition, and I thought, overall, they did really well.”
The Knights never trailed in the second set on their way to a 25-15 win to tie the match at one game apiece.
“I think our defense and our passing wasn’t quite there that first game,” Scherler said. “We had a few of the wheels come off the bus, but I liked that we recovered quickly in that second set.”
Benton missed four serves early in the third set, allowing the Knights to take control. Welch had three kills and three aces in the set as well to help the Knights to a 25-9 win. Welch had nine aces on the night and also had a long serving run in the decisive fourth set after Benton had taken a 13-11 lead.
“She’s a fun kid to watch serve because she’s got so many different types of serves in her repertoire,” Scherler said. “It’s just kind of what she feels at the moment. I looked at her and asked her, ‘Do you want to jump serve?’ She’s like, ‘Sure, let’s go for it.’ I think she kind of forgets that that really is her wheelhouse. She brings a lot of power from that.”
Welch finished with 16 kills to lead the Assumption offense, while Emma Schubert and Ava Schubert both had 12.
The Knights (31-5) advance to face Independence (29-11) in Monday’s Region 6 final at Iowa City West High School.
“We’re always looking to be better,” Scherler said. “I don’t really know how we can work on nerves. Maybe I can put them in some more pressure-like situations. We had a few errors that we’d like to get back, so we’ll probably work on cleaning that up. It’s just kind of cleaning up these little things. We just have to tighten the ship up every game.”