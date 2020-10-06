Knights sweep Wildcats as teams rally around Schuberts

A.J. had a match-high 16 kills while Emma, returning from a knee injury, was 18 of 20 from the service line with two aces and seven digs.

"You wouldn't guess their family is going through this with the way they're coming out on the court," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "They have the attitude of, 'We're going to smile, have fun and play volleyball. That's what our family does and we love the sport.'

"It is a testament of how well those kids have been raised. Their maturity is beyond their years."

The gym is a place to forget about the challenges at home.

"Honestly, the last week has been pretty tough, but it has been nice to come to the gym and have a break from it," Emma said. "I can block it out here. This is my safe space, nothing can touch me here."

A.J. said it gives her additional motivation.

"I'm playing harder because I'm playing for my mom," she noted.

Donath came up with the idea to have the postmatch meeting at mid-court. He went to high school with Amy at Dubuque Wahlert for several years and has worked closely with the Schuberts through Iowa Select.