Knights' youth shines in senior night win over Bulldogs

Youth was served on Davenport Assumption’s senior night.
After Assumption’s four seniors were honored prior to the match, it was the squad’s younger players who made several key plays to lead the Class 3A second-ranked Knights to a four-set victory over Class 5A No. 13 Bettendorf on Thursday night. Assumption won the Mississippi Athletic Conference match 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22.
“It was their last home game,” Assumption freshman Dru Dorsey said, “so it was really important for us to get that win for them.”
With the match tied at one set apiece, Bettendorf led 17-16 in the third set. But Dorsey came up with kills on four of the next five points as Assumption grabbed a 21-17 lead. Then, after Bettendorf’s Lillie Petersen got a kill that pulled the Bulldogs within 22-21, Assumption sophomore Maggie Johnson got back-to-back kills to finish the set and give the Knights a two-sets-to-one advantage.
Bettendorf (12-11, 4-3 MAC) also led late in the fourth set, but Johnson and A.J. Schubert teamed up for blocks on the final three points to lift the Knights (19-3, 7-0 MAC) to their eighth-straight victory.
“It’s fun to see when our youth step up and have some really mature moments,” Assumption head coach Bre Scherler said. “It’s nice to see them want this as much for our seniors tonight, too, since it was senior night.”
Assumption led late in the first set, but back-to-back blocks from Bettendorf’s Izzy Van De Wiele, who had a school-record 11 blocks in the match, brought the Bulldogs to within 24-22. But Schubert spiked the ball down on the next point to give the Knights the first-set victory.
Assumption took that momentum into the next set and built a 14-5 lead before the Bulldogs roared back. Bettendorf’s Macy Wilkins got a kill to break a 24-24 tie, and then Dorsey’s spike sailed long to end the set.
“After I hit the ball out on game point, it really got me going to want to win the next set,” Dorsey said.
Schubert led the Knights with 19 kills and added four blocks, three aces and 17 digs. Dorsey, along with senior Anna Strajack, had nine kills. Johnson had five kills and five blocks.
Van De Wiele had seven kills to go with her 11 blocks, and Tyler Ramstack and Kaytlin Sowards both added seven kills.
"It’s exciting. Last Tuesday she put up the ace record for the school, and now this the blocks record,” Bettendorf head coach Michael Grannen said of Van De Wiele. “She really blossomed today. She was moving quick along the net, probably the quickest I’ve seen her move all season.”
Libero Chloe Bell had 19 digs for the Bulldogs, who played outstanding defense to stay in points. Olivia Wiley added 13 digs, and Ellie Erpelding had 10.
“They were very defensively frustrating,” Scherler said. “As a volleyball player myself, I just respect that a whole heck of a lot. You can’t get angry when kids are playing lights-out defense. As a hitter myself in high school and college, that’s the most frustrating thing because then you have to use a little more of your energy to try to find a spot. Chloe Bell and their other defenders, they were just all over the place. It was a nice battle to watch.”
Scherler was pleased her team was able to hold off a ranked 5A opponent and improve to 7-0 in the league.
“I’m proud of our seniors tonight,” she said. “They got a win, and against Bettendorf that’s something to write home about because Bettendorf is a fantastic program.”