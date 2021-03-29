Kuffler hopes to return UT program to glory days

Included in that run were three straight sectional titles from 1998 to 2000, capped by the Elite Eight run of 2000 in which Kuffler (then Mostaert) contributed 210 kills and 28 blocks.

"The work that's more important now is building a culture here that we can be proud of again," she said. "I believe we can definitely do it. It's just going to take some time, but we're working to put the time in, to let these girls have that kind of experience again."

That process is starting this season as the Panthers rebuild around such current standouts as senior middle hitter Jade Hunter, an All-Western Big 6 performer in 2019. UT also could be bolstered by the return of fellow senior Allison Mirimanian, recently sidelined with an ankle injury.

"I know Coach Maddox and some of her support staff personally," Kuffler said, referring to first-year Alleman head coach Morgan Maddox. "They're kind of in the same position as we are right now. We've got a ton of respect for their program."

Pioneer progress: Like Kuffler, Maddox is an alumnus of the program she is coaching, graduating from Alleman in 2010. She also recently picked up her first win with the Pioneers, a nonconference home victory over Knoxville.