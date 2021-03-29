Kuffler hopes to return UT program to glory days

During her playing days at United Township, Kylie Mostaert was a key part of a Panther squad that finished 33-7 in 2000 and reached the Class AA state quarterfinals.
Now the head coach of her alma mater, Kylie Kuffler is hoping to be able to build the UT program back up to the level of success it enjoyed two decades earlier.
About a week ago, Kuffler picked up her first win as the Panthers' coach with a two-set sweep of Western Big 6 rival Alleman. The teams are set for a rematch Tuesday night in East Moline.
"That was so nice, really, but it was mostly for the girls," said Kuffler, whose club is off to a 1-4 start, with all matches coming in conference play.
She previous served as a United Township assistant for seven seasons (2009-15) before a two-year stint coaching Davenport West in 2016 and '17.
"As coaches, we get to see all the little wins every day at practice,'' Kuffler added. "Mastering skills, building a culture. All of those wins are bigger. This (the win over Alleman) helps to motivate the girls and helps them to see what they can do when all the pieces are put together."
During her playing days at UT, Kuffler was part of one of the most successful eras in Panther volleyball history. In her four years, the Panthers won four straight Class AA regional titles and compiled a 119-37 record.
Included in that run were three straight sectional titles from 1998 to 2000, capped by the Elite Eight run of 2000 in which Kuffler (then Mostaert) contributed 210 kills and 28 blocks.
"The work that's more important now is building a culture here that we can be proud of again," she said. "I believe we can definitely do it. It's just going to take some time, but we're working to put the time in, to let these girls have that kind of experience again."
That process is starting this season as the Panthers rebuild around such current standouts as senior middle hitter Jade Hunter, an All-Western Big 6 performer in 2019. UT also could be bolstered by the return of fellow senior Allison Mirimanian, recently sidelined with an ankle injury.
"I know Coach Maddox and some of her support staff personally," Kuffler said, referring to first-year Alleman head coach Morgan Maddox. "They're kind of in the same position as we are right now. We've got a ton of respect for their program."
Pioneer progress: Like Kuffler, Maddox is an alumnus of the program she is coaching, graduating from Alleman in 2010. She also recently picked up her first win with the Pioneers, a nonconference home victory over Knoxville.
"It was really nice, and I was glad to see it come at home," said Maddox, whose first Alleman club is off to a 1-5 start (0-5 Western Big 6). "It was definitely overdue. It felt like a payment for all the hard work the girls have put in.
"We came out strong in our opener against Quincy. We were up 20-8 at one point in the first set, but then we got beat and got emotionally down. Right now, that's the biggest issue. We're got plenty of players who are more than capable."
Among those players is junior libero Colleen Kenney, an honorable mention all-Big 6 honoree last season. For her part, Maddox is looking to bring a sense of consistency to the Pioneers after going through three head coaches in the last five seasons.
"I want to be a part of the solution here, and continue to feed their love of the game," Maddox stated. "The program's been changing a lot over the last several years, with coaches coming in and out. I want to bring some stability to the program."