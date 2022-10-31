Lancers ace quarterfinal test at state tournament

CORALVILLE — Nobody had an explanation for it.

On at least a half-dozen occasions during Monday’s Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinal, North Scott High School clipped the net with a serve and had it drop on the other side for an ace.

“You would think we rehearse that,” Lancer coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “Those don’t usually go our way, but to see that happen five, six or seven times, the volleyball gods were on our side today.”

Between fortuitous bounces and dominant play, second-ranked North Scott needed only 67 minutes to advance into the semifinals for the second consecutive year with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 triumph over 11th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar at Xtream Arena.

The Lancers (33-5) meet eighth-ranked Clear Creek Amana at noon Wednesday in a semifinal. CCA upended third-ranked Marion in five sets in its quarterfinal.

North Scott already has a win over CCA this season, but it was a weekend best-of-three match about a month ago.

“We’re a lot more relaxed and we know what it is like to play here now,” sophomore outside Abbey Hayes said. “We’ll know what to expect from (CCA). We want to make it to that championship.”

Other than a jittery start and a seven-point stretch in the middle set, North Scott overwhelmed Bondurant-Farrar for the second straight year at state.

The Lancers had 16 service aces, including five from Emma Schermerhorn and three apiece from Hayes and Nora Ralfs.

Schermerhorn, in particular, was getting the friendly bounces off the net.

“The ball was kind of hitting me in a weird spot,” she said. “I don’t know how they kept going over. I was definitely getting a little nervous with it, but it worked out.

“We work really hard on our serving in practice every day with a lot of drills. We like to stay aggressive behind the line so we can work teams out of system.”

North Scott was 70 of 74 (.946) serving. Six players recorded at least one ace.

“That was one of the things coming into today we knew we had to do,” VanEarwage said. “We had to be aggressive from the service line. To come out with 16 aces was awesome.”

It set up everything else for the Lancers.

Hayes smashed 11 kills while Lauren Golinghorst recorded seven and Kaci Johnson finished with six. North Scott had a 38-19 advantage in kills and hit at a .223 clip to .075 for Bondurant-Farrar.

“Once we settled down and got in the groove of things, we were rolling on all cylinders,” VanEarwage said.

Bondurant-Farrar scored five of the first seven points in the match. North Scott responded with 8-1 and 7-1 flurries to win the first set.

“We were all a little nervous because it is a big atmosphere,” Hayes said, “and some of us haven’t played in a state tournament.”

North Scott built an 11-5 lead in the second, but Bondurant-Farrar countered with seven in a row. After a timeout by VanEarwage, the Lancers retaliated with seven of the next eight points.

Besides its precision from the service line and front row, libero Carley Bredar held things together in the back row. Bredar had a team-high 17 digs and kept alive many other rallies.

“To see a teammate put the ball away because of my pass is always a confidence booster,” Bredar said.

VanEarwage refers to Bredar as the glue of the team.

“She’s so good,” Schermerhorn said. “She’s all over the court. I trust her with everything.”

North Scott turned it on in the final set. The Lancers tallied 11 of the first 13 points to dash any hope for the Bluejays (24-11).

“We didn’t play super clean the first couple of sets, but we really took care of business in that last one,” Schermerhorn said.

Semifinalists a year ago, North Scott hasn’t been to a championship match since 1986. One hurdle remains for that drought to end.

“We want revenge this year,” Bredar said.

North Scott hasn’t dropped a set yet in the postseason.

“For our team to get back to this point, this group has worked hard to get here,” VanEarwage said. “(CCA) is going to have some unfinished business with us, so it is definitely going to light a fire under everyone.

“If we’re playing like we’re capable, it is very hard to beat us.”