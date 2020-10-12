Lancers begin grueling stretch with win

ELDRIDGE — North Scott’s volleyball team started a blitz of matches this week by putting up a block on Davenport North.
The Lancers (18-4 overall), who play four Mississippi Athletic Conference matches in six days, kept close in the MAC race by improving to 5-1 in conference with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 win over North.
North Scott, ranked fourth in Class 4A, hosts Bettendorf on Tuesday and then travels to Central DeWitt on Thursday. It finishes its wild week by hosting perhaps its toughest test when Davenport Assumption comes to The Pit on Saturday.
The Lancers have a shot at getting a piece of the MAC title but will need to stay focused after nearly dropping the opening set against the Wildcats (2-6, 5-16).
“It’s going to be crazy for sure,” Lancers senior Olivia Young said of the regular-season finish, which occurred when North Scott missed time because of the pandemic. “But we just have to keep playing our game, our way.”
Young was a big reason North Scott got past the Wildcats, putting up a match-high four blocks. She also helped keep North’s big hitters, Olivia Falborg and Layne Wright in check most of the match. Falborg and Wright both finished with only five kills each, which is roughly half of what each player contributes for the whole match.
Young, Alexis Richards and Ella McLaughlin, in particular, were tough on the visitors at the net. Richards also added three blocks and McLaughlin another two blocks. McLaughlin also had eight kills on offense.
“You just want to make sure you are always pressing (at the net),” Young said of the team’s block. “It really is all about timing, watching (North’s) offense and making sure you are pressing over the net.”
Grace Graham had 10 kills and 10 digs for North Scott, which appears to be a much stronger team with 5 foot, 10-inch outside hitter on the court. Graham had missed some time and key matches with an ankle injury.
“She is one of our best players for sure and she just brings a lot of energy, commitment and strength to our team,” Young said.
Scout Kirshy had eight kills for the hosts while Madison Wiebel and Melena Knutsen each had five digs. Nora Ralfs (13 assists) and Alyssa Atzen (six assists) kept the offense running for the Lancers. Richards added a pair of aces.
Early on, it looked like the Wildcats might have something going as North led almost the entire first set. Freshman Addison Miller came off the bench and had three kills for the visitors in the first set.
“Addie played tremendous for us and that is going to be important going forward,” North coach Heath Donath said.
McKenna Rebarcak and Wright had some big kills and blocks at the net as North led 19-18. But a kill from Graham and two North errors, including a tough, two-hand error call, put the home team back in front to stay.
“We played well that first set and if we had a few things go our way, maybe it changes momentum if we win (the first set),” Donath said. “But give credit to North Scott. They can do so many things to make it tough on you.”
The Wildcats were right there again in the second set thanks again to two kills from Miller and three kills from Kylie Kemp. But with the score tied at 11, Graham went on an eight-point service run to help the Lancers gain control. Kirshy had three of her kills during the pivotal stretch.
North Scott did not leave any doubt in the final set, racing out to a 16-6 lead behind solid serving from Ralfs, Richards and McLaughlin.
Wright finished with 17 digs while Halle Walkup (14 digs), Rileigh Antle (five digs) and Kenzie Tronnes (five digs) also had solid defensive games for the Wildcats. Antle had 11 assists and Kamryn Becker contributed 10 assists for the visitors.
