Lancers begin grueling stretch with win

“You just want to make sure you are always pressing (at the net),” Young said of the team’s block. “It really is all about timing, watching (North’s) offense and making sure you are pressing over the net.”

Grace Graham had 10 kills and 10 digs for North Scott, which appears to be a much stronger team with 5 foot, 10-inch outside hitter on the court. Graham had missed some time and key matches with an ankle injury.

“She is one of our best players for sure and she just brings a lot of energy, commitment and strength to our team,” Young said.

Scout Kirshy had eight kills for the hosts while Madison Wiebel and Melena Knutsen each had five digs. Nora Ralfs (13 assists) and Alyssa Atzen (six assists) kept the offense running for the Lancers. Richards added a pair of aces.

Early on, it looked like the Wildcats might have something going as North led almost the entire first set. Freshman Addison Miller came off the bench and had three kills for the visitors in the first set.

“Addie played tremendous for us and that is going to be important going forward,” North coach Heath Donath said.