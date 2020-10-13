Lancers bounce back, beat Bulldogs

Richards was also a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side with her serving. The junior rolled up a match-high seven aces and generally kept the visitors on their heels with her well-placed serves. Graham also had four aces and Melena Knutsen had two aces.

“Lexi did a great job with her serving and that was something we talked about after the win over (Davenport) North on Monday. We really wanted to serve aggressively the whole match, and we executed that plan really well,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said.

The hosts looked like they were close to an opening set win, leading 24-19 in the first, but that’s when the Bulldogs dug in. Behind excellent serves from Caidince Cleveland and three kills from Johnaizjha Angel, the Bulldogs ripped off the final seven points to surprise the Lancers and take the first set.

“We were a little stunned,” Richards said of the reversal of fortune. “I think we got too comfortable with that lead and you can’t do that against a good team like Bettendorf. But we also said ‘That’s not going to happen again.’ We said we are better than that, we can beat them and we went out much more focused the rest of the way.”