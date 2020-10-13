Lancers bounce back, beat Bulldogs

ELDRIDGE — Bettendorf delivered the first punch but the North Scott volleyball team delivered the knockout blow.
After losing a late lead and the first set to the visiting Bulldogs, the Lancers got off the deck to win the final three sets of Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference clash, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 at The Pit.
The Lancers improve to 6-1 in the MAC but because of Pleasant Valley’s victory over Assumption, North Scott will not play the Knights on Saturday. The result would not have had a direct impact on an outright conference title outcome.
North Scott (19-4, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A) finishes the regular and conference season at Central DeWitt on Thursday.
The Lancers chalked up a solid victory over the Class 5A 11th-ranked Bulldogs in a match that was a dogfight until the end.
Neither team led by more than five or six points most of the match and every point was hotly contested. Both teams recorded close to 70 digs each. In the end, North Scott’s offensive attack was more efficient than the Bulldogs' (5-4, 11-6). The Lancers had 50 kills led by Ella McLaughlin’s 14.
Grace Graham had 13 kills and 18 digs. Scout Kirshy finished with 10 kills while Olivia Young (five kills), Lauren Golinghorst (four kills) and Alexis Richards (four kills) were also effective at the net.
Richards was also a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side with her serving. The junior rolled up a match-high seven aces and generally kept the visitors on their heels with her well-placed serves. Graham also had four aces and Melena Knutsen had two aces.
“Lexi did a great job with her serving and that was something we talked about after the win over (Davenport) North on Monday. We really wanted to serve aggressively the whole match, and we executed that plan really well,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said.
The hosts looked like they were close to an opening set win, leading 24-19 in the first, but that’s when the Bulldogs dug in. Behind excellent serves from Caidince Cleveland and three kills from Johnaizjha Angel, the Bulldogs ripped off the final seven points to surprise the Lancers and take the first set.
“We were a little stunned,” Richards said of the reversal of fortune. “I think we got too comfortable with that lead and you can’t do that against a good team like Bettendorf. But we also said ‘That’s not going to happen again.’ We said we are better than that, we can beat them and we went out much more focused the rest of the way.”
The Lancers led the entire second set, but the Bulldogs did not go quietly, cutting a 24-17 edge to 24-22 behind kills from Annie Stotlar and Grace Gasper before North Scott closed out the set. Stotlar led Bettendorf with 15 kills while Gasper and Kaytlin Sowards each had eight kills for the match.
The third set was the ‘easiest’ win for the Lancers as serves from McLaughlin, Katherine Belken and Richards kept the hosts with a relatively decent lead the whole way. Golinghorst led North Scott’s attack with three kills in the win.
Richards served the first seven points of the fourth set to get the Lancers out front 7-2. North Scott kept Bettendorf at a safe distance most of the way, but the Bulldogs made a late push behind solid serving from Sowards, Cleveland and Ellie Aanestad. Aanestad had 30 assists for the Bulldogs. But with the score at 24-23 for North Scott, Richards put the match away with her fourth and final kill.
Besides Graham on defense, Knutsen, Richards and Nora Ralfs each had 15 digs. The Bulldogs were equally stingy as Cleveland had 20 digs followed by Gasper (14 digs), Stotlar (11 digs) and Sowards (11 digs). Bettendorf did all this defensively even after losing senior libero Riley Deere to a season-ending injury on Saturday.
“Every point was a battle, it felt like a playoff match,” Richards said. “Matches like this are really going to get both teams ready for the postseason.”
Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen said it was hard to see his team fall but added the Bulldogs are playing their best when it matters most. This was Bettendorf’s final regular-season match.
“We carried the momentum from Saturday (an invitational win) into this match and it is a good time to be hitting our stride,” he said. “It sucks to lose but it’s good to know we are definitely in a better place and a step forward as we get ready for the post-season.”
