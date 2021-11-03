Lancers can't convert chances, stumble in four-set semifinal

CEDAR RAPIDS — The opportunities were plentiful for North Scott High School’s volleyball team.
North Scott had a half-dozen chances Wednesday afternoon to send its Class 4A state semifinal match to a deciding fifth set against Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Go-Hawks turned the Lancers away every time.
Third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock outlasted second-ranked North Scott 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 32-30 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“It came down to some errors we don’t usually make,” North Scott senior Ella McLaughlin said. “In the moment, there are so many nerves. In the end, we were close. Really, really close.”
North Scott had 20 more kills and doubled-up WSR in blocks. The most glaring difference was North Scott had 13 service miscues to zero for WSR.
“That’s what really got us,” said North Scott senior Alexis Richards, whose team had a 17-match win streak snapped. “We had too many of our own mistakes.”
On those six set points for the Lancers in the fourth set, they dumped one serve into the net and another sailed long.
“We were trying to be very aggressive and get them out of system,” McLaughlin said. “In the moment, it is a hard environment to take a deep breath and put the ball where you need to put it.”
More than the service miscues, which North Scott has had throughout the season, WSR gave them no freebies with a mistake of its own.
“Maybe if three of those serves happen to go our way, it is a different story,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said.
WSR (44-7) will play top-ranked Western Dubuque for the title at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The Go-Hawks are vying for their first state crown in 10 years.
McLaughlin had seven of her team-high 18 kills in the second set to even the match. The Lancers couldn’t sustain the momentum.
WSR had 12 kills versus only four errors and never trailed in the third set.
“We definitely got a little rattled in the third set,” VanEarwage said. “We never stopped fighting. I don’t think there was ever a point where we felt we couldn’t do this.
“In that fourth set, with everything on the line, they kept fighting. I can’t say more about them.”
Avery Beckett totaled 18 kills and Averi Weichers finished with 12 for the Go-Hawks, who had 29 kills in the final two sets after recording 18 in the first two.
Weichers had seven kills and no errors in the final set. She said the Go-Hawks made an adjustment after the Lancers’ block was effective for a big portion of the match.
Setter Sophie Sedgwick started pushing her sets more to Weichers’ left.
“That gave me more room and opportunity to score,” Weichers said. “Left is always golden.”
Tied at 30 in the fourth set, WSR finished it off after Beckett’s 18th kill and then a North Scott attack error, its 28th of the match.
“I was so mentally exhausted from Monday's five-set match, so we needed to get this done in four sets,” Beckett said. “I don’t know if I could handle another fifth set. It is so stressful.”
The Lancers (31-5) had 67 kills in the match. McLaughlin (18), Richards (13), Scout Kirshy (12), Lauren Golinghorst (10) and Grace Graham (10) all recorded double figures, and Alyssa Atzen tallied 36 assists.
Other than Golinghorst, all of those aforementioned players are seniors.
“I’m losing a lot of great kids, not only volleyball players but great young ladies,” VanEarwage said. “To have this opportunity with that group and show they are capable of getting here and being successful, they are going to look back and be super proud of what they left for North Scott.
“The kids still here, they have a great group to look up to and have some big shoes to fill.”
McLaughlin has been a four-year starter for the Lancers. After missing the 2020 state tournament because of quarantine, she flourished in two matches here despite playing with a heavily bandaged right hand.
“I love North Scott volleyball,” she said. “It has been part of me and has made my high school experience the way it is. I wouldn’t want it any other way, except obviously a win today, but this was the best four years of my volleyball life.”
It left VanEarwage emotional afterward.
“Ella's willingness to put her health and everything on the line for this opportunity, to see her at least get these two matches after not getting it last year, was awesome,” VanEarwage said. “She took full advantage of it.”
Waverly-Shell Rock 25-19-25-32, North Scott 22-25-17-30
Kills – WSR, Avery Beckett 18, Averi Weichers 12, Ellie Thompson 9, Ashli Harn 3; North Scott, Ella McLaughlin 18, Alexis Richards 13, Scout Kirshy 12, Grace Graham 10. Assists – WSR, Sophie Sedgwick 38; North Scott, Alyssa Atzen 36, Nora Ralfs 17. Aces – WSR, Thompson 4, Harn, Sedgwick, Annika Behrends; North Scott, Sydney Skarich 3, Golinghorst 2, Richards. Blocks – WSR, Weichers 2, Brooke Willis, Thompson; North Scott, Graham 4, Kirshy 2, Golinghorst 2, McLaughlin, Richards, Ralfs. Digs – WSR, Behrends 17, Beckett 13, Harn 11; Assumption, Carley Bredar 19, Richards 16, Atzen 7, Skarich 7.
Records: Waverly-Shell Rock 44-7; North Scott 31-5