Lancers find motivation for state volleyball return

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott High School volleyball team had one driving force to reach the Class 4A state tournament and it came from a player that did not even play.
With Ella McLaughlin, one of the squad's players, not available for the regional final against Burlington, the Lancers came together as a team to overcome McLaughlin's absence and the Grayhounds, winning 25-9, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20 on Tuesday night at The Pit.
The team found out Monday afternoon that McLaughlin, the team’s top hitter and one of its best defensive diggers, would not play against Burlington.
The team took the devastating news instead and let it galvanize them into fighting to make it back to the state tournament for the second consecutive season. North Scott (22-4) will play Gilbert at 3 p.m. Monday in a state quarterfinal.
Lancers junior Alexis Richards played one of her best matches of the season, finishing with a match-high 17 kills to go along with 17 digs. Richards also lit the team on fire in the first set with five kills and three aces, then used a key serving run to close out the third set. She also gave the hosts the breathing room they needed in the clinching set by helping set Grace Graham, who also had a big match at the net.
But Richards, like the rest of her teammates, were knocked sideways with the news of McLaughlin not playing in the biggest match of the season.
“We were all at school and some people were crying, it was devastating,” Richards said. “We all said this is not good timing but at the same time after that, we said we are going to do this for Ella. We could not keep our heads down and we said ‘We got this and we can make it to state.’ Everyone on the team stepped up.”
Graham was also another huge reason the Lancers moved on. She finished with 13 kills and 17 digs and also had a key serving run to help the hosts dig out of a 12-8 hole in the fourth set. In fact, Richards set Graham three different times for kills in the final set. The last two kills were during the final stretch when the hosts broke a tie at 18, which ultimately led to victory.
“Lexi is such a great player and she can do so many different things,” Graham said. “We were just so motivated to win, it brought out the best in the whole team.”
Richards said she was nervous at the beginning of the match but added she feeds off the pressure. She didn't show it as she played well in the opening set.
Burlington (18-8) started to dig North Scott better in the second set and the Lancers committed 11 unforced errors as the visitors tied the match at with the second-set win.
But Richards served six-straight points to break a late tie in the third set to put the hosts back up 2-1. In addition to Richards’ work at the service line, North Scott got key service runs in the match from Lauren Golinghorst, Nora Ralfs and Katherine Belken. The Lancers missed only four serves the entire match.
Ralfs served the first five points of the fourth set to give North Scott the early edge and the hosts kept that gap the entire way. Golinghorst, Scout Kirshy and Olivia Young came up with big blocks to keep Burlington at bay before Richards and Graham’s play at the end took over.
Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage also said Melena Knutsen, Calla Brunkan and Molly Engler made some big plays for the winners during their rotations. Knutsen led the Lancers with 20 digs. Ralfs finished with 26 assists.
“This was such a team win under tough circumstances,” VanEarwage said. “I am just super proud of how all of my kids stepped up. They knew what was on the line and they knew they would have to bring their ‘A’ game and that’s exactly what they did.”
VanEarwage said she is not sure if or when they could get McLaughlin back in action, but it did not stop the celebration for the Lancers with family and friends after the match.
“It feels really good to get back to state,” Richards said. “That was our goal for the year and now we just have to keep it going.”
Jakayla Fleming had nine kills for Burlington while Madison Bunton had 25 assists and 19 digs for the Grayhounds.
