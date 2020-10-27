Lancers find motivation for state volleyball return

“We were all at school and some people were crying, it was devastating,” Richards said. “We all said this is not good timing but at the same time after that, we said we are going to do this for Ella. We could not keep our heads down and we said ‘We got this and we can make it to state.’ Everyone on the team stepped up.”

Graham was also another huge reason the Lancers moved on. She finished with 13 kills and 17 digs and also had a key serving run to help the hosts dig out of a 12-8 hole in the fourth set. In fact, Richards set Graham three different times for kills in the final set. The last two kills were during the final stretch when the hosts broke a tie at 18, which ultimately led to victory.

“Lexi is such a great player and she can do so many different things,” Graham said. “We were just so motivated to win, it brought out the best in the whole team.”

Richards said she was nervous at the beginning of the match but added she feeds off the pressure. She didn't show it as she played well in the opening set.

Burlington (18-8) started to dig North Scott better in the second set and the Lancers committed 11 unforced errors as the visitors tied the match at with the second-set win.