Lancers power MAC to win in annual volleyball challenge

"We came out really excited after winning the other two matches, but we let up a little because we thought we had the power," Kirshy said. "We did a good job of coming back in that third set."

VanEarwage has been pleased with her team's competitive fight in the opening week.

"It was good to get tested a little bit this early to show how they would respond," she said. "They responded well, and everybody had a role in that."

Class 5A 13th-ranked Bettendorf outlasted Cedar Rapids Kennedy in three sets (21-15, 18-21, 15-12) and downed Iowa City West (21-17, 21-13). The lone stumble was to Prairie (18-21, 17-21).

The Bulldogs squandered a four-point lead in the first set. They rallied from that same deficit in the second set before the Hawks scored six of the final eight points of the match.

"Prairie had great blocks on us," Bettendorf senior Annie Stotlar said. "We haven't seen a big, strong blocking team yet. So it is definitely something we need to think about in practice, placing the ball more and not just trying to go through the block."

Overall, Grannen had few complaints with his squad's performance.