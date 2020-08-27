Lancers power MAC to win in annual volleyball challenge

ELDRIDGE — Even with the league's preseason favorites not participating, the Mississippi Athletic Conference showed Thursday night it has quality volleyball teams beyond its top two programs.
Thanks to three victories from North Scott and two from Bettendorf, the MAC captured a 5-4 win over the Mississippi Valley Conference in the annual challenge at North Scott High School.
It was the third time in four years the MAC has won the event.
"When I started coaching high school (seven years ago), there were very few powerhouse teams in our league," Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen said. "To see the progression of girls volleyball within the Quad-Cities, it is fun to see.
"It is a very good talent pool, and that's a testament to how both of our local club teams (Platform Elite and Iowa Select) have been training our athletes to be prepared for high-level varsity games."
Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley are projected to finish at the top of the league this season.
PV was scheduled to be in the event, but the program is shut down until next week because of COVID-19. Davenport North replaced the Spartans and went 0-3 against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West.
North Scott, meanwhile, seized the opportunity.
Ranked ninth in Class 4A, the Lancers swept 5A 14th-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (21-18, 21-7) and Iowa City West (21-8, 23-21) while surviving a three-setter with Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-8, 20-22, 15-11).
"We know what we can accomplish and know we're capable of beating good teams," North Scott junior outside Ella McLaughlin said. "We need to continue on this track and get better the rest of the season."
The Lancers were a state tournament team last year, but they lost a dynamic duo in the front row with Kendall McNaull and Emma Powell along with both setters.
McLaughlin had 20 kills and Grace Graham chipped in 14 in the seven sets Thursday. North Scott also received contributions in the front row from Olivia Young, Scout Kirshy, Calla Brunkan and Alexis Richards.
"I'm not really surprised because I knew what they were capable of, but showing it and proving it to everyone else is really good," North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. "They've definitely been challenged and there's been times they could fall apart, but they've come together as a team."
North Scott rolled past Kennedy in the first set and had a substantial cushion in the second before losing it. In the third, the Lancers surged to a 6-0 margin, saw it dwindle to 13-11 and closed it out with a Kirshy block and Richards kill.
"We came out really excited after winning the other two matches, but we let up a little because we thought we had the power," Kirshy said. "We did a good job of coming back in that third set."
VanEarwage has been pleased with her team's competitive fight in the opening week.
"It was good to get tested a little bit this early to show how they would respond," she said. "They responded well, and everybody had a role in that."
Class 5A 13th-ranked Bettendorf outlasted Cedar Rapids Kennedy in three sets (21-15, 18-21, 15-12) and downed Iowa City West (21-17, 21-13). The lone stumble was to Prairie (18-21, 17-21).
The Bulldogs squandered a four-point lead in the first set. They rallied from that same deficit in the second set before the Hawks scored six of the final eight points of the match.
"Prairie had great blocks on us," Bettendorf senior Annie Stotlar said. "We haven't seen a big, strong blocking team yet. So it is definitely something we need to think about in practice, placing the ball more and not just trying to go through the block."
Overall, Grannen had few complaints with his squad's performance.
"Between playing seven sets and being in a hot gym, we've got to continue to focus on the conditioning side of it," he said. "We laxed up on our defensive coverage, and Prairie was very smart picking out each of the different spaces we weren't in.
"All in all, I was pleased. We gave girls opportunities and they showed they could hang on the court."
