ELDRIDGE — The North Scott girls volleyball team is not currently in first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. But the Lancers are now in a position where they could finish in first.
North Scott took care of Davenport North in its final MAC home match of the season on Monday night at The Pit by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.
With the victory, the Lancers now sit at 6-1 in the conference with a final road match against conference-leading Davenport Assumption next Monday. If the Knights beat Pleasant Valley tonight, North Scott (26-4) would have its chance to grab a share of the conference title by beating Assumption.
"It seems like we have always been right there but then we've lost (a second match) in conference and just missed out the last few seasons," Lancers senior defensive specialist Paige Blaskovich said. "So it is exciting to be in this spot."
Even if North Scott does not get a chance at a conference title next week, Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage said this season is shaping up to be special. The Lancers might have a chance to win 30 matches this season and are currently ranked fourth in Class 4A.
North Scott is also coming off a tournament championship at Clear Creek Amana last weekend. The Lancers beat Union Community in the title match, which has been a highly-ranked team in Class 3A all season.
"We still have work to do but it would be great to possibly have this opportunity," VanEarwage said. "It was something that we talked about at the beginning of the season and it was one of our goals to be in the hunt for the conference. To see that chance, would be awesome for this group."
Blaskovich helped lead the defensive effort for the hosts with nine digs while Emma Powell had 11 digs. The Lancers' defense held North's biggest hitter, Justyus Jackson, to only five kills. Olivia Falborg led the Wildcats (2-6, 9-21) with eight kills while Layne Wright finished with seven.
"We really tried to shut down their key hitters and I thought we did that," Blaskovich said. "We focused on taking away Jackson's line shot with our block. We were also able to dig out a lot of their hits."
Powell teamed up with Kendall McNaull, as usual, to lead the Lancers' attack at the net. Powell had 13 kills while McNaull finished with 11 kills. Grace Graham and Ella McLaughlin each had six kills. Sam Lee (19 assists) and Taylor Robertson (13 assists) ran the offense for the winners. Rachel Anderson had a pair of aces and had several solid service runs for North Scott.
The Wildcats did not play terrible but self-inflicted errors cost the visitors in every single set. North had 10 errors in set one, nine in set two and eight in the final set. Bailey Ortega had 26 assists while Halle Walkup and Wright each finished with seven digs. Maya Beasley added five digs and two aces for North.
North coach Heath Donath said if his team could ever find some consistency, they could pose a threat in the upcoming playoffs. Because of injuries, Falborg has only played in eight of North's 30 matches this season. The sophomore hitter showed what a difference she can make in the lineup.
"We talk about it in every timeout and all we have to probably do is clean up six errors in every set," Donath said. "We are a team that had a pretty clean match against Assumption and won a set. When we get opportunities, we have to execute and get points."
As for North Scott, if the Lancers do have that chance to get a piece of the MAC, Blaskovich said the gym at Davenport Assumption next week will be crazy.
"Our students and their students will bring a lot of energy," Blaskovich said. "It is our last (regular) season match and it could be a turning point to see how the rest of our season goes."