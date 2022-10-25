Lancers secure fourth straight state trip under VanEarwage

ELDRIDGE — Less than two months after graduating from Augustana College in May 2019, Taryn VanEarwage was hired as North Scott High School’s volleyball coach.

It has turned out to be a perfect marriage.

The Lancers have not missed a state tournament since VanEarwage’s arrival.

Class 4A second-ranked North Scott needed about an hour Tuesday night to dismantle 12th-ranked Oskaloosa in a regional final at The Pit, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14, to secure its fourth consecutive trip to state.

“It is kind of crazy,” VanEarwage said of being unbeaten in regional finals. “I definitely don’t take any of this for granted. I’m very blessed and super thankful for this opportunity.

“It has been pretty awesome.”

VanEarwage, a former Rock Island High School standout, might be taking her best team yet to state.

The Lancers (32-5) have very few chinks in their armor. They possess an array of offensive weapons, two capable setters, a solid back row and experience.

“I feel like we’re super confident right now,” said VanEarwage, whose squad opens against 11th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar in a quarterfinal match at 4 p.m. Monday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. “If we’re playing how we’re capable of, it is very tough to beat us.”

North Scott has a mixture of sophomores, juniors and seniors. How have they gelled so quickly and so well?

“We’re just all so close and get along really well,” North Scott outside Sydney Skarich said. “It helps us on the court. You can tell we’re having fun and we’re playing loose. There is no tension.”

The stars canceled out each other Tuesday. The supporting cast was the difference.

Oskaloosa outside Maleah Walker, who came in averaging just under five kills per set, and North Scott outside Abbey Hayes each had 15 kills.

However, the Indians (23-11) received only 12 other kills from players not named Walker. The Lancers had 26 outside of Hayes.

“If you’re the other team, it is so hard to play against,” Skarich said of her team’s offensive balance. “If you’re going to block the outsides, we can set to the other side of the court.

“We’re confident in all of our hitters.”

When the Lancers aren’t setting Hayes, Skarich, Emee Allard or Kaci Johnson on the pin, it can go through the middle with Lauren Golinghorst and Shelby Spears. The two middles combined for eight kills and four blocks.

“We did a good job of distributing the ball,” setter Emma Schermerhorn said after a team-high 21 assists. “We moved their block around a lot and kept them guessing. It got us one-on-one opportunities.

“We have so many options and we can move all our hitters around on the net. We can run any ball with any of our hitters and I’m confident we’ll be able to execute it.”

Oskaloosa started relatively well in the first two sets, jumping to 8-5 and 5-2 leads. North Scott answered in an enormous way.

The Lancers ran off a 12-1 flurry in the first set to gain control. They had a 10-1 surge in the middle set. In the final set, North Scott had a 9-3 run to break free.

“We were in system a lot, and our defense was really great,” Hayes said. “Our sets were always there, so we could mix up our shots. It was great to not hit it in the same spot every time.

“We had a lot of energy.”

VanEarwage was relatively pleased with how her team defended Walker.

“When she gets set that many times, she’s going to find ways to score,” VanEarwage said. “She’s a great player. For us, it was more about slowing her down. At the end of the day, we did a pretty good job.”

Getting to the state tournament has not been a problem for North Scott in recent seasons. The next step is having an extended stay.

“We need to have the mindset if we lose, it is over,” Hayes said. “It is good to have pressure on us, but still play with confidence and always be aggressive.

“I’ve always wanted to go to state, but now I want to be state champs. That’s our next goal.”