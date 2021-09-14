Lancers shake off slow start, beat Blue Devils

ELDRIDGE — With top-ranked North Scott clinging to a 15-13 lead in the first set of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball match against visiting Davenport Central and needing a spark, setter Nora Ralfs provided it.

The Lancers came out of a timeout, and Rolfs quickly tipped the ball over for a point. On the next point, she spiked down a kill to give North Scott some breathing room, and the Lancers won 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 at The Pit.

“I just didn’t really want it to be close,” said Ralfs, who had 11 assists in the victory. “I knew that we were better than that and we had to go. If no one else was going to do it, I was going to do it.”

Davenport Central’s Kate Ebeling came up with a block that pulled the Blue Devils (1-7, 0-3 MAC) within 15-13 and forced North Scott head coach Tara VanEarwage to call timeout. During the break in the action, the coach implored her team to find a bit more energy.

“I think we were just waiting for them to make mistakes instead of just capitalizing and earning our own,” VanEarwage said. “I think we were just a little quiet out there. I think we were kind of depending on the crowd to give us some energy. So we just had to step back and focus on ourselves and what we were doing. After that timeout, they definitely went out there firing.”