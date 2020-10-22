Lancers spikers breeze to sweep in 4A tourney opener

Grace Graham had eight kills with two aces and 15 digs. Nora Ralfs (18 assists) and Katherine Belken (two aces) combined for 32 assists.

The Lancers managed their way through any errors on Thursday, often laughing them off.

“If we can laugh it out a little bit, I think definitely in this situation, where there is a lot of pressure, a lot of emotions (it’s important),” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “If someone makes a mistake, just knowing that their team is behind them and can pick them up.”

McLaughlin said staying balanced also aids in the team’s success.

“When it comes to the game, we’re able to bring it together, still have fun but get the job done,” she said.

VanEarwage said playing their own game was key to Thursday’s sweep, so was playing more consistently than it did in last week’s regular season finale sweep of Central DeWitt.

The Lancers have a different postseason mindset this time around. They are just a game away from proving it.

“This year, we know what we are capable of, and we know we can go to state and we can win if we play like how we’re capable of,” said VanEarwage, a Rock Island High School and Augustana College grad. “It’s super fun to see them come and work hard every day, because that’s been our goal from the very beginning of the year.”

