Lancers spikers breeze to sweep in 4A tourney opener

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott High School volleyball team is one step closer to another shot at state in Class 4A.
The third-ranked Lancers (21-4) opened the postseason with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-8 sweep of Fairfield Thursday at The Pit, setting up a regional final against Burlington (18-7) — which swept Mount Pleasant in the opposite semifinal — on Tuesday.
North Scott junior Ella McLaughlin, who led the team with 12 kills and two aces, was pleased with how her team mostly limited its errors in a sixth-straight win.
She said it’s exciting to be a match away from back-to-back state appearances. The Lancers were swept in last year’s state opener, a quarterfinal loss to Marion, after sweeps of Fairfield and Burlington to get to Cedar Rapids.
“State didn’t go the way we wanted it to last year, so it will be good to try and get there so we can prove ourselves this year,” she said. “Going into this season, I feel like there was a lot of doubt surrounding our team, that we wouldn't be as good. But I feel like we really worked hard this season to be as good of a team as we were last year.”
North Scott used an 8-0 run to take command early in Thursday’s opening set and eventually leading 11-2. The Trojans (12-21) battled in the second set, trailing just 11-10. But the Lancers refocused, closing things out on a 14-3 run. Fairfield led the third set 2-0 and had a 4-4 tie before the Lancers rolled.
Grace Graham had eight kills with two aces and 15 digs. Nora Ralfs (18 assists) and Katherine Belken (two aces) combined for 32 assists.
The Lancers managed their way through any errors on Thursday, often laughing them off.
“If we can laugh it out a little bit, I think definitely in this situation, where there is a lot of pressure, a lot of emotions (it’s important),” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “If someone makes a mistake, just knowing that their team is behind them and can pick them up.”
McLaughlin said staying balanced also aids in the team’s success.
“When it comes to the game, we’re able to bring it together, still have fun but get the job done,” she said.
VanEarwage said playing their own game was key to Thursday’s sweep, so was playing more consistently than it did in last week’s regular season finale sweep of Central DeWitt.
The Lancers have a different postseason mindset this time around. They are just a game away from proving it.
“This year, we know what we are capable of, and we know we can go to state and we can win if we play like how we’re capable of,” said VanEarwage, a Rock Island High School and Augustana College grad. “It’s super fun to see them come and work hard every day, because that’s been our goal from the very beginning of the year.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!