Lancers stumble in state quarterfinal to 10th-ranked Gilbert

CEDAR RAPIDS — Too much Thea Rotto and too many mistakes.
A 22-win season, which featured a second consecutive trip to the state tournament and a No. 3 state ranking, came to an abrupt halt for North Scott’s volleyball team in 66 minutes Monday afternoon.
Fresh off a win over second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in the Class 4A regional final, 10th-ranked Gilbert — in its state tournament debut — continued its magical postseason with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 quarterfinal sweep over North Scott at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“Our team is capable of everything if we get our momentum going,” said Rotto, the Gilbert outside hitter who compiled a match-high 16 kills. “Everyone is on Cloud Nine right now.”
North Scott, without all-conference outside hitter Ella McLaughlin for a second straight match due to being in COVID-19 quarantine, provided little resistance.
The Lancers had more hitting errors than kills (26-24), mustered only one block and committed at least a half-dozen ball control miscues.
“We couldn’t get our offense going, couldn’t find ways to score and that’s what really hurt us,” junior Alexis Richards said. “It definitely wasn’t our best volleyball.”
Richards and junior Grace Graham were about the only Lancers on the court who saw extended playing time in last year’s quarterfinal appearance.
“Everyone who hadn’t been here before was frantic,” Graham said.
North Scott hung around early, but Gilbert (27-9) tallied six of the final seven points to snatch the opening set.
The Tigers carried that into the second set where they seized control with a 15-2 run.
“When you put yourself in a hole like that, it is hard to get out of,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “Being in this environment and trying to work through that, it is more difficult.
“We needed to be a lot cleaner than we were. It is a good learning opportunity for next year.”
The Lancers played their best volleyball of the match in the third set. They led 10-7, but Gilbert responded with a 10-2 flurry and never trailed again.
Gilbert dominated the net — 40-24 advantage in kills and 13-1 in blocks. Graham led the Lancers with eight kills while Scout Kirshy, Richards and Lauren Gollinghorst each had four.
“We needed to shut their outsides down more than we did,” VanEarwage said. “They were really good and found ways to score. If they missed a shot, they went to a different shot.”
VanEarwage felt her team didn't flush its miscues quick enough.
“We’ve got to find a way to fail faster,” VanEarwage said. “If we’re going to fail, we’ve got to get out of that and go to our next shot. We don’t have time to dwell on our mistakes, and we did that too long tonight.”
Richards admitted McLaughlin’s absence was significant. McLaughlin, a three-year varsity player, led the Lancers in kills and digs this season.
“She’s such a good player and one of the leaders on our team,” Richards said. “It really hurt.”
The Lancers, though, have a strong foundation returning.
Other than right-side Olivia Young and defensive specialist Kaylee Gerardy, North Scott has everyone back in its regular rotation. Freshman Sydney Skarich filled in for McLaughlin and got a taste of the state tournament.
“This fuels me even more than last year,” Graham said. “Now that everyone on our team has this experience, we’ll want to push more because we know what it feels like to be in this situation.”
The result left a sour taste with VanEarwage. Despite back-to-back state appearances, the Lancers have been swept in both quarterfinal matches. The program hasn't won a state tournament match since 1986.
“(Today) is not how we wanted to play,” she said. “We know what we’re capable of, so hopefully we get another opportunity next year to come and show what we’re actually able to do.”
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!