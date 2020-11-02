Lancers stumble in state quarterfinal to 10th-ranked Gilbert

“Everyone who hadn’t been here before was frantic,” Graham said.

North Scott hung around early, but Gilbert (27-9) tallied six of the final seven points to snatch the opening set.

The Tigers carried that into the second set where they seized control with a 15-2 run.

“When you put yourself in a hole like that, it is hard to get out of,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “Being in this environment and trying to work through that, it is more difficult.

“We needed to be a lot cleaner than we were. It is a good learning opportunity for next year.”

The Lancers played their best volleyball of the match in the third set. They led 10-7, but Gilbert responded with a 10-2 flurry and never trailed again.

Gilbert dominated the net — 40-24 advantage in kills and 13-1 in blocks. Graham led the Lancers with eight kills while Scout Kirshy, Richards and Lauren Gollinghorst each had four.

“We needed to shut their outsides down more than we did,” VanEarwage said. “They were really good and found ways to score. If they missed a shot, they went to a different shot.”

VanEarwage felt her team didn't flush its miscues quick enough.