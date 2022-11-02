Late O'Fallon surge ends Moline volleyball's run in Sweet 16

NORMAL — The Moline High School volleyball team’s best season since 2005 came to an end in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday.

Moline lost a hard-fought match to O’Fallon 25-16, 26-24 at Normal Community High School in a Class 4A sectional final.

The No. 1 seeded Panthers (32-6) closed the second set on a 12-2 run to stun the second-seeded Maroons (26-10).

O’Fallon earned its first sectional title with the win and advanced to Friday’s Moline Super Sectional at 6 p.m. at Wharton Field House against Benet Academy (35-4).

The Maroons, seeking their first sectional title since 2005, led the second set 22-14 after the Panthers led the opening set from start to finish.

“In the postseason, crazy things happen,” said Moline first-year head coach Jenna Laxton. “It doesn’t come down solely to talent. It comes down to sacrifice and discipline, who wants it more. That’s kind of what it came down to tonight. You can’t be afraid, you have to be fearless. Whoever is the most fearless, tends to get the match."

The Panthers scored the final four points of the match, including a ball that Moline hit just barely out of bounds.

After the one-sided opening set, Laxton’s team kept swinging and found itself as play wore on.

But every time Moline had a run, O’Fallon had a bigger one.

“We’ve came back from these deficits before,” Laxton said. “We know we have to keep our heads down and keep pushing, but actions speak louder than words.”

The experienced Maroons calmly came back and appeared to be on the verge of forcing a third set, but too many errors denied Moline that opportunity.

Maddie Determan led the Maroons with six kills. Caylee Brandes (two blocks, nine digs) had five kills and Sam Veto (one block) had four kills. Megan DePoorter (two aces) led the team with 10 digs. Ayla Jenkins led the team with 10 assists and Gigi Tertipes (two aces) had five.

“I made my locker room talk very, very short and sweet,” Laxton said. “They wanted to hug each other.”

The team was well aware of how special the season was and how much more special it could have been.

“I think it was just so much pressure that they put on themselves tonight,” Laxton said. “They just needed to focus and play their game.”

Moline had its looks, but O’Fallon always seemed to have an answer in the big moments.

“They were definitely more disciplined than us tonight in just where to go on defense,” Laxton said. “Their block did a great job taking care of the net. They were swinging aggressively on every ball. You didn’t see them tip a whole lot.”

Some “weird errors” and overplaying at times led to some uncharacteristic mistakes.

“I think we just wanted it too much,” Laxton said.

Despite the loss, Moline won a second straight regional title for the first time since a run of five straight from 2004-08 and nearly came a set away from reaching the state’s Elite Eight.

The team was emotional after the loss closed a special Moline season.

“We have really good culture in our gym,” Laxton said. “That’s kind of the No. 1 thing when I stepped into this program. That’s the one thing I wanted to keep going is just a great culture, positive attitudes. I don’t care how good you are but you’re going to be a good teammate first.”