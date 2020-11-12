Leafs' Weller to continue family tradition at Illinois State

GENESEO — When Geneseo volleyball standout Maggi Weller made her commitment to continue her playing career at Illinois State University back in August 2019, it was a moment that held a deep significance for her family.

Her grandfather, Roger Weller, was an ISU alumnus who competed in basketball and track, and who went on to make the campus in Normal his life, serving as the Redbirds' head track and field coach from 1965-74 and going on to retire in '94 as the head of the school's Department of Health Sciences.

"I always remember the day after Thanksgiving, me, my cousins and relatives would go to Horton Field House and play inside there — volleyball, basketball, we would just play around in there," said Weller. "Grandpa would always take us around there. Those are some of my best memories, and it's special to be going back to that place."

Unfortunately, Roger Weller did not live to see his granddaughter sign her letter of intent on Wednesday as he passed away this past January at the age of 82. However, Maggi did get the chance to share her college choice with him.