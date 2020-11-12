Leafs' Weller to continue family tradition at Illinois State

GENESEO — When Geneseo volleyball standout Maggi Weller made her commitment to continue her playing career at Illinois State University back in August 2019, it was a moment that held a deep significance for her family.
Her grandfather, Roger Weller, was an ISU alumnus who competed in basketball and track, and who went on to make the campus in Normal his life, serving as the Redbirds' head track and field coach from 1965-74 and going on to retire in '94 as the head of the school's Department of Health Sciences.
"I always remember the day after Thanksgiving, me, my cousins and relatives would go to Horton Field House and play inside there — volleyball, basketball, we would just play around in there," said Weller. "Grandpa would always take us around there. Those are some of my best memories, and it's special to be going back to that place."
Unfortunately, Roger Weller did not live to see his granddaughter sign her letter of intent on Wednesday as he passed away this past January at the age of 82. However, Maggi did get the chance to share her college choice with him.
"I remember doing that on his birthday," she said. "We were at Rip's in Ladd, eating chicken; that was always one of his favorite places, and we'd always go there on his birthday. When I told him I'd committed to ISU, he had tears in his eyes; we all got very emotional. It was a special moment to share with him."
Weller made it official in a signing ceremony at Geneseo High School, along with two of her classmates, soccer players Cadence Talbert and Ellie Whiteman. Whiteman will continue her soccer career at Division II Illinois-Springfield, with Talbert headed to Eckerd College, a D-II school in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Talbert and Whiteman have been a part of Geneseo's two most recent Class 2A regional-winning soccer teams, while Weller was instrumental in the Maple Leafs' run to a 3A regional volleyball championship in 2018. Last fall, the Leafs dropped a three-set regional final to LaSalle-Peru.
Weller, whose mother Natalie served as the head volleyball coach for Geneseo and Orion, had also been in contact with the University of Northern Iowa. But once ISU expressed interest, she knew the decision would not be a difficult one.
"When I first got an offer from ISU, it was set in my brain: that was where I wanted to go," she said. "It really wasn't a hard decision at all. The coaches, the other players, the facilities, everything there is amazing. I'm really blessed to be able to be a part of all that. It's a special feeling to be able to go there, because of the legacy with my family.
"Since losing both of my grandparents, it means even more. The campus at ISU reminds me of them, my family and our traditions — the things I want to hold on to."
