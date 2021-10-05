Led by Ramsay, Moline sweeps Rock Island in huge WB6 volleyball matchup

It was a play that swung the momentum of the first set. Moline had gone up for a kill and missed the ball completely on the attempt, causing the rowdy Rock Island student section to get as loud as the football crowds on Friday nights.

But Ramsay’s kill quieted the crowd and shook Rock Island’s confidence. After that, the Maroons would finish the first set on an 11-3 run to win it 25-14.

“Momentum is huge in volleyball,” Fetter said. “We knew it would be high-energy tonight, being in their gym, so getting the momentum on our side and keeping it was what we needed to do and did in the first set.”

However, the second set was the kind of back-and-forth, competitive set that would be expected from the top two teams in the conference.

Rock Island jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, its largest of the night. Moline was thrown off balance by the Rocks' serving and quickly the momentum seemed to shift.

“They did a great job of being in system in that second set and they ran some different things that we weren’t really prepared for,” Fetter said. “I think our girls did a great job of staying composed and responding to finish that game.”

After a timeout, Moline turned it on.