Local briefs: Maddox to coach Alleman volleyball

Maddox to coach Alleman volleyball

Alleman High School will have several new coaches this coming school year and interim athletic director Mike Tracey has his first hire with the naming of Morgan Maddox as the volleyball coach.

Andrea Larson resigned earlier this year, along with her entire staff, and Maddox takes the post in her first high school coaching position. Maddox has coached the Moline Youth volleyball program and works as the John Deere & Company's John Deere University Program Administrator.

Tracey said she brings strong communication, organizational and administrative skills and had great recommendations.

She is a 2010 Alleman and 2014 Western Illinois University graduate.

