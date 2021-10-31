MAC statement?: PV, North Scott and Assumption look for state breakthroughs

“We’re definitely a lot more confident and think we can get the job done,” libero Bri Gartner said. “It is nice we’ve been there a couple times because sometimes it can be very hard to focus there.”

Gartner, junior attacker A.J. Schubert, middle Maggie Johnson and senior outside Anna Strajack were pivotal pieces in Assumption’s run last season.

Scherler believes this might be the most complete team Assumption has taken to state.

“It has taken a long time for this program to write itself,” Scherler said. “We really want to be great, not the team that just gets there and almost gets to the finish line.”

The urgency is there for Rolf and Gartner, both seniors.

“It really hits home when these are the last games,” Gartner said. “You want to push even harder to get it done.”

North Scott (30-4) is in the state field for the third consecutive season with coach Taryn VanEarwage. The Lancers have lost in the quarterfinals both times, but were short-handed a year ago because of COVID-19.

VanEarwage has six starters back from 2020. They are led by outsides Ella McLaughlin and Alexis Richards and middle/right side Grace Graham.