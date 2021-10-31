MAC statement?: PV, North Scott and Assumption look for state breakthroughs

Inside the Davenport Assumption High School gymnasium, there is a red banner on one wall documenting the school’s state championship teams. Baseball, basketball, wrestling, softball, soccer and track & field are listed multiple times.
Volleyball?
“We are one of the only (sports) not up there,” setter Carly Rolf said. “That has pushed us to work harder this year because we really want to be on that banner.”
This week is an opportunity for Assumption and the Mississippi Athletic Conference to make a giant splash at the state tournament in downtown Cedar Rapids at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley, 4A second-ranked North Scott and 3A top-ranked Assumption are chasing the elusive gold trophy.
Besides lofty rankings attached to their names, they have all been in the state tournament environment multiple times and have rosters with battle-tested players.
“Once we get in conference play, we want to beat each other,” Assumption coach Bre Scherler said, “but at the end of the day when we’re all in Cedar Rapids, we’re in it for one mission to put our conference on the map.
“I think we’ve been doing that solidly the last few years showing up to the state tournament.”
Now, it is a matter of finishing the job against the other elite programs across the state.
In the last 35 years, there has been only three MAC teams to come home with the coveted championship trophy — Davenport North (1997) and Bettendorf (2012 and 2013).
“The Des Moines area has gotten a lot of the recognition, so this is an opportunity for us on the eastern side of the state to show and represent how good we are,” PV coach Amber Hall said.
Scherler and Hall said increased club opportunities in recent years have enhanced the level of volleyball in the area. Iowa Select and Platform Elite are stationed in the Quad-Cities while others have gone and played for the Iowa Rockets or the Adrenaline Volleyball Academy out of Cedar Rapids.
The other difference is the increased exposure for the sport.
"They can see it on TV more with the Big Ten Network," Hall said. "You can be a multi-sport athlete, you can be smaller and short and have a great impact in the back row. You can be a 6-foot-1 basketball player and cream it down the line.
“It is like one size fits all. It gives a lot of kids more opportunities in different ways.”
Assumption (34-4) is making its fourth straight state trip. It was the top seed in 2019 and squandered a 2-0 lead in a five-set loss to Union Community. It made the semifinals last year before stumbling to eventual champion Osage.
“We’re definitely a lot more confident and think we can get the job done,” libero Bri Gartner said. “It is nice we’ve been there a couple times because sometimes it can be very hard to focus there.”
Gartner, junior attacker A.J. Schubert, middle Maggie Johnson and senior outside Anna Strajack were pivotal pieces in Assumption’s run last season.
Scherler believes this might be the most complete team Assumption has taken to state.
“It has taken a long time for this program to write itself,” Scherler said. “We really want to be great, not the team that just gets there and almost gets to the finish line.”
The urgency is there for Rolf and Gartner, both seniors.
“It really hits home when these are the last games,” Gartner said. “You want to push even harder to get it done.”
North Scott (30-4) is in the state field for the third consecutive season with coach Taryn VanEarwage. The Lancers have lost in the quarterfinals both times, but were short-handed a year ago because of COVID-19.
VanEarwage has six starters back from 2020. They are led by outsides Ella McLaughlin and Alexis Richards and middle/right side Grace Graham.
“The seniors we have, they’ve had the taste of state for two years now,” said VanEarwage, whose team has won 16 in a row. “They know what they want and they are on a mission to get it. I’m super proud of how they’re playing right now, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
McLaughlin said this North Scott team is more mature and won’t be intimidated by the atmosphere.
“If we’re playing the volleyball we’re capable of, it is going to be really tough to beat us,” VanEarwage said.
PV has reached the semifinal round each of the past two seasons. It was points away from getting to a state final a year ago before eventual champion Ankeny clipped the Spartans in five sets.
The Spartans have arguably the best quarterback in the tournament with University of Evansville recruit and senior Kora Ruff. The two-time MAC player of the year, with more than 3,100 career assists, has excelled on this stage the past two years with all-tournament honors.
And PV (30-4) has state tournament experience surrounding Ruff with Chloe Cline, Halle Vice, Arra Cottrell, Alexa Frankel, Livia Thomsen and Riley Morgan.
“It definitely helps having the experience on a big stage like that,” Hall said, “but anything can happen. Even though you’re highly ranked, you’ve got to go out and take care of business.
“We’ve done some great things this season, so we’re really hungry to accomplish our goals and push ourselves to the next level and make a run at a state championship.”
Come late Thursday afternoon, the MAC has an opportunity to cement itself as one the premier leagues in the state.