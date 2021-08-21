MAC volleyball capsules

Assumption
Head coach: Bre Scherler (8th season)
2020 record: 23-3, 7-1 MAC (T2nd)
Impact players: AJ Schubert, 6-1, jr., OPP (4.6 kps., 2.9 dps., .239 hitting efficiency, 38 aces); Maggie Johnson, 5-10, so., MH (1.6 kps., 0.9 bps., .348 efficiency); Brianna Gartner, 5-5, sr., L (4.2 dps., 24 aces, 94.4% serving); Carly Rolf, 5-8, sr., S/OH (2 kps., 1.1 dps.)
Fresh faces: Dru Dorsey, 5-10, fr., OH; Ellie Schubert, 5-9, fr., S
Outlook: Coming off a Class 3A state semifinal appearance, the Knights bring back a slew of firepower. They are fueled by southpaw and first team all-state pin hitter AJ Schubert, who has registered 651 kills in her first two seasons. Anna Strajack and Johnson are the other two primary attackers returning while two freshmen — Dorsey and Ellie Schubert — expect to play vital roles. Scherler said Rolf, a recent Rockhurst commit, and Ellie Schubert will share setting duties.
Bettendorf
Head coach: Mike Grannen (2nd season)
2020 record: 12-7, 5-4 (T4th)
Impact players: Lillie Petersen, 6-0, jr., MH (1.5 kps., 0.7 bps., .267 efficiency); Kaytlin Sowards, 5-9, sr., OH (1.8 kps., 0.9 dps., 17 aces)
Fresh faces: Ellie Erpelding, 5-6, jr., S; Izzy Van De Wiele, 6-4, jr., MH; Olivia Wiley, 5-5, jr., DS; Macy Wilkins 5-8, sr., RH
Outlook: Bettendorf does not return any all-conference players from a year ago, but Grannen said it is an athletic group with a strong work ethic. The Bulldogs have made a concerted effort to run a quicker tempo offense this offseason. Erpelding is the team's facilitator, but had limited touches over the summer due to the school's extended postseason run in softball. Grannen said this will be one of Bettendorf's best serve receive teams in recent years.
Central DeWitt
Head coach: Lee Swanson (2nd season)
2020 record: 8-12, 3-6 (7th)
Impact players: Ava Morris, 5-11, sr., MH/OH (2.6 kps., 0.8 bps., .257 efficiency); Eliana Schroeder, 6-0, sr., MH (1.5 kps., 20 aces); Taylor Veach, 5-9, sr., RS/S (2.8 dps., 1.4 kps.); Hannah Palzkill, 5-7, sr., OH (2.0 dps., 1.3 kps., team-high 25 aces)
Fresh faces: Isabelle Pierce, 5-8, so., OH; Allie Meadows, 5-6, sr., S; Lexy Cooper, 5-8, jr., OH
Outlook: Central DeWitt returns its top four attackers from last season, led by Morris who was a second team all-MAC selection. Meadows, a Western Illinois basketball recruit, is back after not playing the past two seasons. She will set along with Veach, an Illinois State basketball recruit. Swanson said his middles are agile, but the Sabers aren't very deep defensively in the back row. "If we remain injury free, we should be very competitive," Swanson said.
Clinton
Head coach: Micah Cewe (6th season)
2020 record: 17-13, 5-4 (T4th)
Impact players: Makayla Howard, 5-9, jr., OH (3.2 kps., 2.6 dps., 38 aces); Jamie Greenwalt, 5-6, sr., S (7.4 aps., 2.9 dps., 22 aces); Kailyn Graves, 5-9, sr., OH/MB (1.6 kps., 20 blocks); Payton Luett, 5-9, sr., RS (1.3 kps.)
Fresh faces: Mia Tubbs, 6-2, so., RS/MB; Megan Kelly, 5-5, jr., OH; Ali House, 5-9, sr., MB
Outlook: The River Queens figure to be potent offensively with Howard (10.6 attacks per set last year) on the outside, Greenwalt back as the facilitator and the addition of Tubbs, sister of former Clinton stars Elle and Grace. Tubbs gives the River Queens size they lacked a year ago. Clinton did graduate three of its top five digs leaders, including libero Rylie Mussman. Cewe said the squad's focus has been on ball control, passing and serve receive in the preseason.
Davenport Central
Head coach: Laura Guttmann (2nd season)
2020 record: 1-12, 1-8 (9th)
Impact players: Morgan Barker, sr., OH (2.1 kps., 3.2 dps.); Lilly Campbell, sr., S (1.4 kps., 2.1 dps., 28 aces); Noelle Smith, sr., MH (1.9 kps., .201 efficiency); Delaney Graves, jr., MH (1.4 kps., 1.7 dps., 26 blocks)
Fresh faces: Asjiona Vuong, jr., RS; Makynzee Balluf, jr., DS
Outlook: The Blue Devils dropped three five-set matches to MAC opponents a season ago, but Guttmann is confident her team can make a big leap this fall with their top four kills leaders back in Barker, Campbell, Smith and Graves. Central was last in the MAC in serving percentage (82.7%) and ninth in digs last year. "Our focus is tenacity and relentlessness," Guttmann said. "Davenport schools are often overlooked, but this year we can't be ignored."
Davenport North
Head coach: Heath Donath (4th season)
2020 record: 6-17, 2-7 (8th)
Impact players: Grace Davison, 5-4, so., L (150/170 serving, 16 aces, 0.5 dps.)
Fresh faces: Chloe Baez, 5-9, so. MH; Addison Miller, 5-10, so., OH; Kamryn Becker, 5-9, jr., S
Outlook: The combination of graduation losses the past two years and small junior and senior classes will result in the Wildcats fielding a young roster. Donath said North could start four sophomores and possibly a freshman in middle Journey Houston. "We will be looking to train for our future," Donath said. Davison was a spark behind the service line as a freshman and will be the team's libero. Donath said Baez is an athletic middle with a high vertical leap.
Davenport West
Head coach: Christina Groesch (1st season)
2020 record: 0-18, 0-9 (10th)
Impact players: Abbigail Raes, 5-3, sr., DS (2.9 dps., 87% serving, 8 aces); Emma Peters, 6-0, sr., MB/OPP (0.8 kps., 11 blocks); Faith Rettler, 5-2, jr., S (1.5 aps., 0.8 dps.); Grace Krogman, 5-4, sr., S/DS (1.5 aps.)
Fresh faces: Rachel Ehlers, 5-8, fr., OH; Sydney Westerhof, 6-0, so., MB; Mya Verdon, 5-8, so., MB/OH
Outlook: After three years as an assistant in the program, Groesch takes over as head coach. The Falcons were unable to win a set last year and are trying to snap a 40-match losing streak dating back to the end of the 2018 season. While West is undersized, Groesch does like the energized focus and player compatibility on the court. "(West) will be highly competitive," she said. "West expects to bring an element of high intensity with controlled play."
Muscatine
Head coach: Kara Russell (2nd season)
2020 record: 14-13, 5-4 (T4th)
Impact players: Meadow Freers, 6-0, sr., MH (1.4 kps., 0.6 bps.); Kyleia Salyars, 5-4, jr., DS (0.8 dps., 94%); Grace Bode, 5-6, sr., DS (0.7 dps., 97%, 10 aces); Bree Seaman, 5-6, sr., DS (96%, 10 aces)
Fresh faces: Annie Zillig, 5-9, so., RS/OH; Avery Schroeder, 5-5, so., S; Kaylynn Bynum, 5-5, sr., RS
Outlook: The Muskies made it to a regional final for the first time in five years last fall, but return just one girl who had double-digit kills for the season in Freers, who was second in the MAC with 45 blocks. They also graduated their primary setter in Kaylynn Salyars and top two digs leaders in Aricka Ramser and Rylie Moss. Despite its youth, Russell said she has a skilled and versatile squad. Most of Muscatine's returning experience is in the back row.
North Scott
Head coach: Taryn VanEarwage (3rd season)
2020 record: 22-5, 7-1 (T2nd)
Impact players: Ella McLaughlin, 5-11, sr., OH (3.4 kps., 3.4 dps. 93% serving, 29 aces); Grace Graham, 5-10, sr., MH/OPP (2.6 kps., 3.3 dps., 94%, 31 aces); Scout Kirshy, 6-1, sr., MH (1.5 kps., 32 blocks); Alexis Richards, 5-8, sr., OH (1.7 kps, 3.4 dps.); Melena Knutsen, 5-3, sr., L (3.3 dps, 93% serving)
Fresh faces: Madolyn Lewis, 5-9, jr., OPP; Emma Schermerhorn, 5-5, so., S; Carley Bredar, 5-5, jr., DS
Outlook: North Scott is 50-11 and made two trips to the state tournament in VanEarwage's first two seasons. The Lancers are poised for another deep run with all but one starter returning. McLaughlin was a first team all-MAC selection and Graham made second team last year. "At any given time we have four kids that are capable of taking over a game," VanEarwage said. The Lancers should be stout defensively after finishing second in the MAC in blocks and digs in 2020.
Pleasant Valley
Head coach: Amber Hall (6th season)
2020 record: 21-2, 9-0 (1st)
Impact players: Kora Ruff, 5-8, sr., S (10 aps., 3.4 dps., 96% serving, 23 aces); Chloe Cline, 6-1, jr., MH (3.2 kps., .344 efficiency, 93% serving, 20 aces); Livia Thomsen, 5-6, sr., L (3.5 dps., 95% serving); Arra Cottrell, 6-1, sr., OH (2.6 kps., .252 efficiency, 22 blocks); Halle Vice, 6-1, jr., OH (2.2 kps.)
Fresh faces: Emily Goodpaster, 5-8, jr., OH; Olivia Cotton, 5-9, so., OH; Molly Albrecht, 5-4, so., DS
Outlook: After back-to-back trips to the Class 5A state semifinals, the Spartans are nearly the consensus pick to win the MAC among coaches and have a team equipped to vie for a championship. Besides all-state talent returning in Ruff and Cline, both Evansville recruits, PV has more depth than it has had in recent seasons. It has 10 juniors and two sophomores on the roster. One big graduation loss was four-year starter and six-rotation player Emily Wood.
— Compiled by Matt Coss