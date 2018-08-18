Assumption
Coach: Bre Scherler (fifth season, 76-30)
2017 record: 25-9, 7-2 MAC (T3rd)
Impact players: Anna Vonderhaar, sr., 6-1, OH (1.7 kps, 88 blocks); Carly King, sr., 5-9, MH (1.4 kps, .275 efficiency, 88 blocks); Emma VanSeveren, sr., 5-7, Libero (2.4 dps, 32 aces); Lea Nelson, sr., 5-7, S (4.8 aps, 2.3 dps)
Fresh face: Emma Schubert, so., 5-10 OH
Outlook: Other than outside Lindsay Stratman and defensive specialist Anna Corlett, Assumption brings about everyone back from last year's squad. The Knights should be formidable at the net with three of the league's top five blockers returning in Vonderhaar, King and Maddy Mayeski. Assumption will transition from a 6-2 to 5-1 offense with Nelson as the primary setter.
Bettendorf
Coach: Diane Lichtenberg (33rd season, 702-298-62)
2017 record: 28-6, 8-1 (T1st)
Impact player: Ally Grothusen, sr., 6-2, OH (1.6 kps, .259 efficiency, team-high 81 blocks)
Fresh faces: Emily Sharkey, sr., 5-9, S; Hannah Uhrich, sr., 5-5, DS/L; Erin McQuillen, sr., 5-9, DS/L; Jenna Marxen, sr., 6-0, MB/RS
Outlook: The Bulldogs have won at least a share of five consecutive MAC titles. If they are to make it six, they'll do so with one of their most inexperienced groups in that span. Grothusen, a South Dakota recruit who is moving from middle to outside, is the only starter back. Bettendorf does possess good size up front, and Lichtenberg is excited about her team's versatility.
Burlington
Coach: Amber Taeger (third season, 16-38)
2017 record: 7-20, 0-9 (10th)
Impact players: Callie Anderson, sr., 5-9, OH (1.5 kps, 1.7 dps); Angel Baylark, jr., 5-11, MB (1.2 kps, 42 blocks); Kinzie Parrish, jr., 5-9, S (3.1 aps, 1.7 dps)
Fresh faces: Brookelynne Korschgen, jr., 5-2, DS; Jakayla Fleming, so., 5-5, OH; Peighton Davis, jr., 5-7, DS
Outlook: This is Burlington's final year competing in the MAC. Despite failing to reach 10 wins each of the past two seasons, Taeger is excited about the work ethic, depth and versatility of this year's team. The Grayhounds were last in the league in kills during conference matches last season. Taeger said it is imperative to get off to a strong start to build confidence.
Clinton
Coach: Micah Cewe (third season, 41-27)
2017 record: 19-13, 5-4 (5th)
Impact players: Grace Tubbs, sr., 6-5, MB (2.6 kps, .278 efficiency, 44 blocks, 32 aces); Brooke Mulholland, jr., 5-7, S (6.9 aps, 2.4 dps, 30 aces); Haley Dash, sr., 5-7, L (3.8 dps, 94 percent serving); Molly Chapman, sr., 5-9, MB (0.9 kps, 1.3 dps, 93 percent serving)
Fresh face: Kelly Clark, jr., 5-11, RS
Outlook: Tubbs, an Iowa recruit, leads a veteran Clinton group. They have five seniors and a junior who will see considerable court time. Mulholland is the facilitator as Clinton will look to establish Tubbs and Chapman in the middle to create one-on-one opportunities for the outsides. Cewe has been very pleased with the team's ball control and defense in the preseason.
Davenport Central
Coach: Janelle Hester (second season, 11-15)
2017 record: 11-15, 4-5 (6th)
Impact players: Raina Smith, sr., 6-2, MB (3.6 kps, 3.7 dps, 34 aces); Kami Knutsen, sr., 5-11, S (5.7 aps, 2.9 dps, 1.4 kps, 44 blocks, 26 aces); Neveah Camp, sr., 5-8, OH (2.4 kps, 2.8 dps, 14 blocks, 18 aces)
Fresh faces: Lili Duffield, jr., 5-8, OH/RB; Lindsey Smith, jr., 5-5, DS
Outlook: Hester's squad returns two players who have received first-team all-MAC accolades during their careers in Knutsen and Raina Smith. Knutsen, a Winona State recruit, will be a four-year starter. Hester said team chemistry is good and believes Central can finish in the upper half of MAC. The Blue Devils have a challenging start with PV, North and Assumption in the first three weeks.
Davenport North
Coach: Heath Donath (first season, 0-0)
2017 record: 12-13, 2-7 (8th)
Impact players: Justyus Jackson, jr., 6-1, OH/MH (1.9 kps, .317 efficiency, 64 blocks); Bailey Ortega, jr., 5-10, S (4.7 aps, 2.0 dps, 51 aces)
Fresh faces: Olivia Falborg, fr., 6-0, MH; Latisha Luafalemana, sr., 5-7, OH
Outlook: After serving as an assistant coach at Assumption, Donath takes over a North program with a good nucleus in Jackson (a Tulsa commit) and Ortega. The Wildcats were among the upper half of the MAC in blocking last year but ranked toward the bottom in serving. Donath said the team has enough firepower to surprise some opponents.
Davenport West
Coach: Jillian Donath (first season, 0-0)
2017 record: 7-20, 1-8 (9th)
Impact players: Dani Reitz, sr., 5-4, Libero (3.5 dps, 92.6 serve efficiency); Lauren Oostendorp, sr., 5-11, MB (1.0 kps, 59 blocks); Tori Dierikx, sr., 5-6, S (2.8 aps, 1.1 dps, 93.6 serve efficiency)
Fresh faces: Abby McCoughey, sr., 5-11, OH; Grace Sander, jr., 5-11, MB; Cameron Tracy, jr., 5-6, OH
Outlook: It is an entirely new coaching staff for West from the freshman to varsity squads. The Falcons feature 12 seniors on the roster, including three who played in more than 50 sets last season in Oostendorp, Dierikx and Reitz. Donath said defense and serving should be a strength as the team continues to strengthen its pin hitters.
Muscatine
Coach: Tim Martin (sixth season, 39-112)
2017 record: 6-24, 3-6 (7th)
Impact players: Haley Jarrett, sr., 5-3, S (5.5 aps, 1.1 dps, 93 percent serve efficiency); Hannah Wieskamp, jr., 5-8, MH (0.9 kps, 58 blocks)
Fresh faces: Hannah Reynolds, jr., 5-6, OH; Rylie Moss, so., 5-3, DS/OH; Kaylynn Salyars, so., 5-3, S/OH
Outlook: Since a 22-win campaign in 2013, the Muskies have mustered only 17 victories in the last four seasons. Jarrett was fifth in the MAC in assists last season, and Wieskamp was 10th in blocking. Martin calls this one of the most vocal teams he has fielded. Reynolds' club team competed at a national tournament and finished in the top 10 this summer.
North Scott
Coach: Allie Miguel, formerly Schwiebert (fifth season, 47-75)
2017 record: 23-9, 7-2 (T3rd)
Impact players: Emma Powell, jr., 5-11, OH (3.0 kps, 3.2 dps, 30 aces); Kendal McNaull, jr., 6-0, MH (1.8 kps, 70 blocks, .322 efficiency); Grace Boffeli, jr., 6-1, RH (1.9 kps, 32 blocks)
Fresh faces: Ella McLaughlin, fr., 5-11, MH/OH; Bailee Kroeger, sr., 5-9, OH; Taylor Robertson, sr., 5-5, S
Outlook: After just 18 collective wins in Miguel's first three seasons, the Lancers made a quantum leap last year to reach the regional final and finish one game out of first in the MAC. North Scott returns four of its top five attackers from a squad that was second in the league in kills. It will break in two new setters with Robertson and junior Megan Loussaert.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Amber Hall (third season, 47-18)
2017 record: 28-5, 8-1 (T1st)
Impact players: Erica Brohm, jr., 6-1, MH (2.2 kps, .328 efficiency, 59 blocks); Emily Wood, so., 5-8, OH (1.7 kps, 2.6 dps, 89 percent serving); Adrea Arthofer, sr., 5-9, OH (1.2 kps, 2.7 dps, 30 aces)
Fresh face: Ilah Perez-Johnson, jr., 5-8, OH
Outlook: The 12th-ranked Spartans graduated a trio of all-metro performers from last year's regional final squad in attacker and All-Metro captain Elissa Moylan, setter Brooke Harris and libero Kelsey Ruff. Despite more inexperience on the court, Hall said her team is taller, more physical and deeper than last season. PV has only three seniors among the 15 girls on its roster.
