MAC volleyball capsules

Assumption

Coach: Frank Flanagan, 1st year

2021 record: 35-5, 8-1 MAC (2nd)

Impact players: A.J. Schubert, sr., OH (4.2 kps., 2.0 dps., team-high 86 aces); Lily VanSeveren, sr., DS/L (1.4 dps., 33 aces); Maggie Johnson, jr., OH (1.9 kps., 0.6 bps., .337 efficiency); Ava Harris-Shepard, sr., MH (1.5 kps., 0.7 bps., .324 efficiency)

Fresh faces: Ellie Schubert, so., S; Ellah Derrer, fr., MH; Annika Kotula, sr., OH

Outlook: The Knights have been to four straight state tournaments but yet to reach a championship match. Assumption seems poised for another deep run with six players returning who saw extensive court time last season, including four of its top five attackers from a state semifinal team. Southpaw A.J. Schubert, a Tennessee Tech commit, is on pace to break three school records this year for career kills, blocks and aces. Her sister, Ellie, is in line to be the team's setter. Johnson is moving from the middle to a pin position.

Bettendorf

Coach: Mike Grannen, 3rd year

2021 record: 16-14, 6-3 (4th)

Impact players: Ellie Erpelding, sr., S (5.2 aps., 1.8 dps., 94% serving); Lillie Petersen, sr., MH (1.5 kps., 0.7 bps.); Chloe Bell, sr., DS/OH (3.6 dps., team-high 29 aces); Olivia Wiley, sr., DS (2.0 dps., 90% serving)

Fresh faces: Adalyn Galbraith, so., MH; Tessa Teagarden, sr., RH; Brooke Magistrelli, sr., OH

Outlook: Bettendorf lost three of its top four attackers to graduation or transfer, but brings back both setters in Erpelding and Dalaney Yeggy along with its top three digs leaders in Bell, Wiley and Erpelding. Bell was second team all-MAC last year. What the Bulldogs can get from their front line will go a long way in determining their success. "(Our) new attackers have the athleticism to play with the best, and it will be great to see them continue to grow in their position to improve their volleyball IQ," Grannen said.

Central DeWitt

Coach: Katie Irwin, 1st year

2021 record: 17-13, 3-6 (7th)

Impact players: Isabelle Pierce, jr., OH/OPP (1.3 kps., 1.5 dps., 88% serving); Lexy Cooper, sr., OH/OPP (0.6 kps., 1.4 dps., 94% serving); Mia Braddock, sr., DS/L (1.3 dps.)

Fresh faces: Aubrey Vance, jr., OH/MB; Bri Clark, fr., MB; EmmaGrace Hartman, sr., S; Maggie Froeschle, jr., S

Outlook: The Sabers graduated four of their top five hitters, both setters and top four digs leaders from 2021. Pierce started in all but one match and Cooper was a part-time starter. Irwin, an assistant coach last season and former player at Central DeWitt, was elevated to head coach in the offseason. "(Our) athletes are committed and have a desire to be competitive," Irwin said. "They know coming into the season with very few returners, staying positive, and believing in the meaning of 'team' is very important."

Clinton

Coach: Amber Griswold, 1st year

2021 record: 13-20, 4-5 (6th)

Impact players: Makayla Howard, sr., OH (3.8 kps., 2.8 dps., .212 efficiency, 28 aces); Ashtyn Dohrn, sr., DS (1.7 dps., 17 aces); Avery Dohrn, sr., DS (2.5 dps., 0.5 aps., 92.5% serving); Mia Tubbs, jr., RS (0.8 kps., 0.4 bps., 0.3 dps.)

Fresh faces: Rylee Wisor, sr., S; Alex Tucker, jr., S/DS; Julia Suessmith, jr., MB; Tess Ferguson, sr., MB

Outlook: The River Queens return one of the MAC's most athletic and explosive hitters in Howard, who has totaled more than 500 kills the past two seasons. Griswold, promoted to head coach after Micah Cewe decided to step down, believes Clinton has several other offensive options who can take the pressure off Howard. Wisor and Alex Tucker are in line to facilitate the River Queens' offense. "If we can encourage a few girls to step up and put forth their skills without hesitation, we will be a highly competitive team," Griswold said.

Davenport Central

Coach: Jami Hester-Baumer, 1st year

2021 record: 11-14, 5-4 (5th)

Impact players: Delaney Graves, sr., MB (2.3 kps., 1.7 dps., 0.5 bps., .248 efficiency; Kate Ebeling, sr., OH (1.0 kps., 0.6 dps.); Olivia Roberts, jr., DS (2.5 dps., 89% serving); Makennzie Balluff, sr., DS (1.2 dps.)

Fresh faces: Jillian Darland, jr., S; Morgan Ferris, sr., RS; Emma Hendershott, so., MB

Outlook: Hester-Baumer is one of five new head coaches in the MAC this season. She was an all-stater in the 2000s for Central and played at Mississippi State University. She has five girls back with starting experience, including Graves who was part of Iowa Select's 17U national championship team this summer. Darland, who played in eight varsity matches last year, will be the setter. Ferris, Hendershott and Stella Smith are expected to join Graves and Ebeling in the front row.

Davenport North

Coach: Melissa Kurth, 2nd season

2021 record: 0-22, 0-9 (10th)

Impact players: Addison Miller, jr., OH (1.9 kps., 0.8 dps.); Chloe Baez, jr., MH (0.8 kps., 0.3 dps.); Kamryn Becker, sr., S (missed most of 2021 with knee injury); Grace Kemp, jr., RSH

Fresh faces: Zelly Muhammad, so., L; Molly Kemp, fr., OH

Outlook: This will be Kurth's first full season directing the Wildcats after taking over in the middle of last season. Kurth is the club director for Platform Elite and played for North in the 1990s. North will be relatively young with a freshman outside and a sophomore libero in the starting lineup. Kurth said serve and serve receive are areas North needs to tighten up. North served at just a 77.5% clip a season ago. "We are building a strong foundation for the future of North volleyball," she said.

Davenport West

Coach: Christina Groesch, 5th season

2021 record: 3-26, 1-8 (9th)

Impact players: Sydney Westerhof, jr., MB (0.8 kps., 0.4 bps., 96% serving); Halle Clare, sr., MB (1.1 kps., 0.3 bps.); Alexandria Petersen, sr., OH (1.1 kps.); Faith Rettler, sr., S (2.6 aps., 1.4 dps., 89% serving)

Fresh faces: Ellie Holdorf, so., OH; Brayden Buchholz, jr., S

Outlook: After back-to-back winless seasons, West won three matches a year ago including one in conference play. Groesch is confident the Falcons can make another jump this fall thanks to the team's close bond off the playing court. "The girls will bring a big, confident persona into the season with elevated expectations from last season," she said. West, which has seven girls returning who started more than 10 matches a year ago, has more than 70% of its kills and nearly 80% of its blocks returning from 2021.

Muscatine

Coach: Bailey Lukavsky, 1st year

2021 record: 15-18, 2-7 (8th)

Impact players: Hannah Jansen, jr., OH (2.3 kps., 3.1 dps., 97.8% serving); Brylee Seaman, jr., MH/OH (1.5 kps., 0.6 dps., .267 efficiency); Annie Zillig, jr., OH/RS (1.3 kps.); Kyleia Salyars, sr., DS (1.6 dps., 95% serving)

Fresh faces: Anna Bode, jr., DS; Avery Schroeder, jr., S/RS; Morgan Freers, jr., MH; Ella Schroeder, sr., S/DS

Outlook: Lukavsky, who played on a state tournament team for West Branch in 2015, takes over the Muskie program. She was the head coach at East Union in southwest Iowa last fall. Muscatine returns three girls who had at least 100 kills a year ago in Jansen, Seaman and Zillig. The Muskies will need to plug in a new setter and libero. "In my short time working with these girls, one of their greatest strengths is their desire to compete," Lukavsky said. "It has been nice to have a group come in and be so willing to work."

North Scott

Coach: Taryn VanEarwage, 4th year

2021 record: 31-5, 7-2 (3rd)

Impact players: Nora Ralfs, sr., S (4.4 aps., 0.4 dps.); Lauren Golinghorst, sr., MH (1.7 kps., 0.5 bps., .230 efficiency, 33 aces); Carley Bredar, sr., DS/L (3.4 dps., 94.5% serving, 27 aces)

Fresh faces: Abbey Hayes, so., OH; Emma Schermerhorn, jr., S; Ella Kuesel, sr., DS/L; Sydney Skarich, jr., OH/RS

Outlook: North Scott graduated four primary attackers and a setter from last year, but the cupboard is far from bare. The sophomore team was undefeated in 2021 and the Lancers possess depth across the board. The 6-foot-2 Hayes is an explosive outside considered one of the state's top talents in the 2025 class. Golinghorst and Bredar were starters on last year's state semifinal team. Schermerhorn was on the Iowa Select 17U national title team. "I think this group is going to be something special," VanEarwage said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Amber Hall, 7th year

2021 record: 33-4, 9-0 (1st), 5A state champions

Impact players: Halle Vice, sr., OH (3.2 kps., 2.2 dps., .249 efficiency, 36 aces); Chloe Cline, sr., MH (2.7 kps., 0.8 bps., .330 efficiency, 31 aces); Emily Goodpaster, sr., OH (2.2 kps., .194 efficiency); Molly Albrecht, jr., DS (2.6 dps., 31 aces)

Fresh faces: Siena Roethler, sr., S; Izzy Van De Wiele, sr., MH

Outlook: The Spartans return a considerable amount of experience from their championship team with two all-staters in Vice and Cline along with Albrecht in the back row. Van De Wiele, a 6-5 middle and a Western Kentucky commit, has joined the Spartans after collecting second team all-MAC honors for Bettendorf last season. The big change for PV will be at setter after all-American Kora Ruff graduated following a prep career with 3,262 assists. Hall said Roethler, one of 10 seniors on the roster, will be the Spartans' setter.

— Compiled by Matt Coss