MAC volleyball capsules

Assumption
Head coach: Bre Scherler (7th season)
2019 record: 32-6, 7-1 MAC (2nd)
Impact players: AJ Schubert, so., RSH (3.1 kps., 2.6 dps., 316/363 serving, 42 aces); Emma Schubert, sr., OH (2.3 kps., .226 efficiency, 2.7 dps., 36 blocks, 294/319 serving, 29 aces); Annabelle Costello, jr., S (5.6 aps., 2.4 dps., 364/396 serving, 32 aces)
Fresh faces: Maggie Johnson, fr., MH; Anna Strajack, jr., OH; Carly Rolf, jr., OH/S
Outlook: The Knights return three of their top four attackers, including reigning MAC player of the year AJ Schubert. They also bring back their setter in Costello and libero Bri Gartner. Assumption rolled through the regionals last year, but squandered a two-set lead in the state quarterfinal. "This team is hungry to get back to the state atmosphere and finish what we started, Scherler said.
Bettendorf
Head coach: Mike Grannen (1st season)
2019 record: 22-14, 5-3 (4th)
Impact players: Riley Deere, sr., L (4.2 dps., 296/322 serving, 43 aces); Annie Stotlar, sr., OH (1.7 kps., 22 blocks); Johnaizjha Angel, sr., MH (1.4 kps., 75 blocks)
Fresh faces: Ellie Aanestad, sr., S; Kaytlin Sowards, jr., OH; Lillie Petersen, so., MH
Outlook: Grannen, an assistant coach for the past six years, steps into the head chair to replace Diane Lichtenberg who stepped down after 34 seasons and 739 career wins. Deere was second team all-MAC last year while the Bulldogs must replace their top two kill leaders. "I see our team in contention for the MAC title and making a strong run in the postseason," Grannen said.
Central DeWitt
Head coach: Lee Swanson (1st season)
2019 record: 5-27, 0-6 Wamac
Impact players: Talbot Kinney, sr., OH (1.4 kps., 3.3 dps., 165/173 serving, 14 aces); Elaina Schroeder, jr., MH (37 blocks, 150/166 serving, 10 aces); Taylor Veach, jr., OH (1.3 kps., 2.0 dps., 125/140 serving, 10 aces)
Fresh faces: Hannah Palzkill, jr., OH; Drew Anderson, jr., S; Carlee Lincoln, sr., DS
Outlook: The Sabers begin a new era in joining the MAC. They do so with a new coach in Swanson, who has coached many of these players in softball. Central DeWitt hasn't had a winning season since 2011. "A lot of eyes will be on us with a new conference and a lot of questions about can we compete in the MAC," Swanson said. He likes his team's athleticism in the front row, but said getting the ball to those hitters is a question.
Clinton
Head coach: Micah Cewe (5th season)
2019 record: 13-23, 4-4 (5th)
Impact players: Rylie Mussman, sr., L (265/278 serving, 15 aces, 4.2 dps.); Makenzie Cooley, sr., MH (1.2 kps., 30 blocks); Lakin Houzenga, sr., OH/DS (0.9 aps., 2.4 dps., 274/281 serving, 18 aces)
Fresh faces: Makayla Howard, so., OH; Jamie Greenwalt, jr., S; Ellie Davis, sr., OH
Outlook: The River Queens don't possess much height, but Cewe believes this has the chance to be the best defensive team he's had in his five years. He calls it a scrappy group who has bought into the program's mantra of defense-first. Greenwalt replaces three-year starter Brooke Mulholland at setter while Clinton graduated five of its top six kill leaders. Howard brings athleticism, versatility to the outside.
Davenport Central
Head coach: Laura Guttmann (1st season)
2019 record: 7-16, 3-5 (6th)
Impact players: Morgan Barker, jr., OH (1.8 kps., 1.8 dps., 90/115 serving, 10 aces); Lilly Campbell, jr., S (1.3 kps., 43 blocks, 114/146 serving, 23 aces); Noelle Smith, jr., MH (1.1 kps., .257 efficiency, 19 blocks)
Fresh faces: Lyndsey Volquardsen, jr., DS; Emma Dirksen, jr., DS; Olivia Roberts, fr., OH
Outlook: Guttmann, one of four new coaches in the MAC, takes over for Janelle Hester. The Blue Devils have three players back who started at least a dozen matches, including two of their top three attackers in Barker and Campbell. Gutttmann expects team to be explosive in the front row and calm on defense. Central needs to improve at the service line as it was last in the MAC last year at 84%.
Davenport North
Head coach: Heath Donath (3rd season)
2019 record: 9-23, 2-6 (7th)
Impact players: Layne Wright, sr., OH (1.5 kps., 1.6 dps., 170/193 serving, 30 aces); Halle Walkup, sr., L (2.7 dps., 137/187 serving, 19 aces); Olivia Falborg, jr., OH/MH (1.1 kps., 17 blocks); Kylie Kemp, sr., MH (0.6 kps., 183/200 serving, 18 aces, 15 blocks); McKenna Rebarcak, sr., MH (30 blocks, 53/59 serving, 6 aces)
Fresh faces: Rileigh Antle, sr., S; Kaiyla Stuckel, jr., OH
Outlook: Gone are first team all-MAC performers and multiple-year starters Justyus Jackson and Bailey Ortega. Wright, Falborg and Kemp were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, on team in kills last year. Walkup was honorable mention all-MAC in 2019. Antle is in line to be the setter after missing last year with a knee injury. Donath expects some early growing pains with limited offseason work because of COVID-19.
Davenport West
Head coach: Jillian Donath (3rd season)
2019 record: 0-20, 0-9 (9th)
Impact players: Abby Raes, jr., L (1.5 dps., 79/84 serving, 7 aces); Molly Daily, sr., OH (1.0 dps., 0.5 kps., 32/38 serving); Grace Rettler, sr., MB (played in 26 sets)
Fresh faces: Kaitlyn Powell, jr., OH; Halee Clare, so., MB; Faith Rettler, so., S
Outlook: Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent derecho storm knocked out power at West High School and pushed tryouts back for the Falcons. Donath believes she has a team that will be formidable on defense. It has added some firepower up front with Powell, coming off an All-Metro softball season, and Clare. Faith Rettler will take over setting duties for Cassidy Schaefer.
Muscatine
Head coach: Kara Russell (1st season)
2019 record: 6-18, 1-7 (8th)
Impact players: Madison Peterson, sr., MH/RS (1.9 kps., 1.9 dps., 165/181 serving, 10 aces); Rylie Moss, sr., L (144/153 serving, 13 aces, 3.3 dps.); Kaylynn Salyars, sr., S (3.9 aps., 2.1 dps., 247/278 serving, team-high 39 aces)
Fresh faces: Meadow Freers, jr., MH; Kyleia Salyars, so., DS; Hannah Jensen, fr., OH
Outlook: Russell, hired to replace Tim Martin over the summer, is in her first high school head coaching position. A former player at Iowa Central and Clarke, she has coached club volleyball for more than six years. The Muskies return their top attacker in Peterson, two setters and top four dig leaders. Kaylynn Salyars, Moss and Peterson were all-MAC honorable mention selections last year.
North Scott
Head coach: Taryn VanEarwage (2nd season)
2019 record: 28-6, 6-2 (3rd)
Impact players: Ella McLaughlin, jr., OH (2.6 kps., .258 efficiency, 2.4 dps., 34 blocks); Grace Graham, jr., MH (1.7 kps., 86 blocks); Alexis Richards, jr., OH (26 blocks, 0.8 dps., 0.7 kps.)
Fresh faces: Melena Knutson, jr., DS/L; Olivia Young, sr., RS/MH; Scout Kirshy, jr., MH
Outlook: The Lancers graduated two three-year starters and all-conference players in Emma Powell and Kendall McNaull. In addition, neither setter is back from last year's state tournament team. McLaughlin has nearly 400 kills in her first two seasons. VanEarwage said North Scott has spent ample time in practice working on setter/hitter connections with three new facilitators on varsity level.
Pleasant Valley
Head coach: Amber Hall (5th season)
2019 record: 30-6, 8-0 (1st)
Impact players: Kora Ruff, jr., S (8.9 aps., 2.2 dps., 318/342 serving, 39 aces); Emily Wood, sr., OH (2.3 kps., 2.5 dps., 20 blocks, 253/282 serving, 36 aces); Chloe Cline, so., MH (1.7 kps., .287 efficiency, 25 blocks)
Fresh faces: Halle Vice, so., OH; Paige Berst, sr., DS; Arra Cottrell, jr., OH
Outlook: The Spartans return four players who saw court time in last year's state tournament, including three starters in Ruff, Wood and Cline. Ruff, last year's All-Metro captain, has 1,639 assists in two years and is just 54 from breaking the school record. In addition to Cline, PV has three other sophomores up on varsity in Vice, Emily Goodpaster and Sierra Roethler (all outside hitters).
— Compiled by Matt Coss
