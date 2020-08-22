MAC volleyball capsules

Outlook : Grannen, an assistant coach for the past six years, steps into the head chair to replace Diane Lichtenberg who stepped down after 34 seasons and 739 career wins. Deere was second team all-MAC last year while the Bulldogs must replace their top two kill leaders. "I see our team in contention for the MAC title and making a strong run in the postseason," Grannen said.

Central DeWitt

Outlook: The Sabers begin a new era in joining the MAC. They do so with a new coach in Swanson, who has coached many of these players in softball. Central DeWitt hasn't had a winning season since 2011. "A lot of eyes will be on us with a new conference and a lot of questions about can we compete in the MAC," Swanson said. He likes his team's athleticism in the front row, but said getting the ball to those hitters is a question.