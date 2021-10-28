Macomb denies Sherrard regional title and win record

SHERRARD — It was all set up to be a memorable night for the Sherrard volleyball team.
Taking on Macomb in Thursday evening's IHSA Class 2A Sherrard Regional final, the Tigers were looking to set a new single-season victory record and use it to bring home their first regional championship since 2010.
Instead, the second-seeded Bombers crashed the Tigers' party before it had a chance to begin, dominating the hosts in a decisive 25-10, 25-9 sweep at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
Finishing at 32-5, Sherrard still shares the program's win record with the 1989 Tiger squad. However, the dreams of this year's group to reach state like their late ’80s predecessors did came to an all-too-sudden end.
"We're feeling the sting right now," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "I feel bad for our girls, especially for our seniors. I know they really wanted this, but that was a really talented group we went up against. I hope Macomb can go all the way."
Meantime, Macomb (32-5) advances to Monday's Knoxville Sectional semifinal matchup with Princeton on the strength of a front line that time and again found the gaps in the Tiger defense.
Leading the way was junior middle hitter Kennedy Adair with match highs of 15 kills and four blocks. After wearing a No. 14 jersey in Tuesday's semifinal win over Mercer County, she was back in her normal No. 13, and that proved to be a lucky number indeed.
"I might've forgotten my jersey the other night, let's just say that," she said. "I was back in 13 tonight, and this feels better."
With senior setter Avery Rexroat (22 assists, four digs) quarterbacking the Bomber offense, the duo of senior Samantha Urch and junior Allison Stortzum supported Adair with eight and seven kills, respectively; Urch added three blocks.
"Sherrard is a really good program, and we were definitely prepared for this moment," said Rexroat. "We played really well on all ends, and our serve-receive made a difference."
That facet of the game was something the Tigers had worked hard to fine-tune in advance of Thursday night's showdown, but Macomb effectively scuttled those preparations.
"We couldn't even start with our serve-receive. We just couldn't get it going," said Mitton. "That was one of the biggest things we worked on all year, and we worked on it (Wednesday). Nerves and our serve-receive, that's what hurt us."
In the first set, a Kelsey Hutchins kill had Sherrard down 3-2 early, but the Bombers started to hit their stride, going up 15-5. A kill by Eva Zimmerman and a Kacie Swanson ace closed the gap to 15-7, but a subsequent 8-0 Macomb run helped it take the opener.
That momentum carried into the second game, with the Bombers getting off to a 6-0 start. Sherrard looked to catch a break when a Kyla Elsbury dig hit the floor to bring the Tigers within 7-3, but Macomb scored nine of the next 10 points to go up 16-4 and take control.