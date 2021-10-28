Macomb denies Sherrard regional title and win record

"I might've forgotten my jersey the other night, let's just say that," she said. "I was back in 13 tonight, and this feels better."

With senior setter Avery Rexroat (22 assists, four digs) quarterbacking the Bomber offense, the duo of senior Samantha Urch and junior Allison Stortzum supported Adair with eight and seven kills, respectively; Urch added three blocks.

"Sherrard is a really good program, and we were definitely prepared for this moment," said Rexroat. "We played really well on all ends, and our serve-receive made a difference."

That facet of the game was something the Tigers had worked hard to fine-tune in advance of Thursday night's showdown, but Macomb effectively scuttled those preparations.

"We couldn't even start with our serve-receive. We just couldn't get it going," said Mitton. "That was one of the biggest things we worked on all year, and we worked on it (Wednesday). Nerves and our serve-receive, that's what hurt us."

In the first set, a Kelsey Hutchins kill had Sherrard down 3-2 early, but the Bombers started to hit their stride, going up 15-5. A kill by Eva Zimmerman and a Kacie Swanson ace closed the gap to 15-7, but a subsequent 8-0 Macomb run helped it take the opener.