Maquoketa battles, but Knights move on

However, that one-sided outcome in the second set seemed to bring the Cardinals to life.

Led by the front-line duo of junior Jackie Miller (11 kills, five blocks) and senior Madilyn Lemke (seven kills), Maquoketa took its first lead of the night early in the third set, then reeled off five straight points after falling behind 15-12.

The teams jousted back and forth before the Cardinals closed the third set with a 7-2 spurt to keep their season alive.

"I'm proud of how we came back and reacted after a (second) game like that, when nothing was clicking," said Maquoketa coach Nicole Snyder, who also got 22 assists from Tenley Cavanagh and five blocks from Carley Davis. "Coming in, we stressed that there was no pressure on us, that we had nothing to lose. The girls just had to come in and play the game they love, and leave it all on the court. We've got a lot to be proud of."

In the fourth set, the teams traded points back and forth. The Knights then went up 12-11 on a Claire Smith kill and kept that lead down the stretch. Up 18-16, the hosts closed with seven straight points.