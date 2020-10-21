Maquoketa battles, but Knights move on

After the first two sets Wednesday evening, a berth in next week's Iowa Class 3A Region 8 volleyball finals seemed a sure thing for Davenport Assumption.
As it turned out, the Knights ended up advancing to next Tuesday's regional championship match, but Maquoketa made that road a bumpier one than anticipated.
The Cardinals rallied from a pair of decisive losses to take the third set, and battled Assumption tough on its home floor before the Knights pulled out a 25-17, 25-7, 21-25, 25-16 victory.
"We felt like being up 2-0, it was going to be an easy walk-through, but they had good energy and they were loud; so was their student section," Assumption sophomore middle hitter A.J. Schubert said of the pesky Redbirds (14-15).
Led by Schubert's 24 kills, nine digs and three aces, the Knights (21-2) survive to take on West Liberty (26-6) next Tuesday at Tipton Middle School.
"I feel like (Wednesday's match) will be a good test for West Liberty," Schubert said. "They're able to play strong like Maquoketa did tonight, so this is great preparation for that."
After opening a 17-8 lead en route to taking the first set, Assumption quickly took command in the second set. The Knights reeled off 13 unanswered points to go up 13-1 and never looked back from that point.
However, that one-sided outcome in the second set seemed to bring the Cardinals to life.
Led by the front-line duo of junior Jackie Miller (11 kills, five blocks) and senior Madilyn Lemke (seven kills), Maquoketa took its first lead of the night early in the third set, then reeled off five straight points after falling behind 15-12.
The teams jousted back and forth before the Cardinals closed the third set with a 7-2 spurt to keep their season alive.
"I'm proud of how we came back and reacted after a (second) game like that, when nothing was clicking," said Maquoketa coach Nicole Snyder, who also got 22 assists from Tenley Cavanagh and five blocks from Carley Davis. "Coming in, we stressed that there was no pressure on us, that we had nothing to lose. The girls just had to come in and play the game they love, and leave it all on the court. We've got a lot to be proud of."
In the fourth set, the teams traded points back and forth. The Knights then went up 12-11 on a Claire Smith kill and kept that lead down the stretch. Up 18-16, the hosts closed with seven straight points.
"We knew they were going to fight back," said Assumption senior setter Annabelle Costello, whose 45-assist effort fueled a 10-kill, four-block outing from Maggie Johnson, with Emma Schubert and Anna Strajack adding eight kills apiece.
"We knew Maquoketa would fight hard, because they didn't want their year to end, the same as us. Once we turned it on, it was our match to win. We worked hard, and we got the win."
