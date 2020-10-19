Maquoketa sweeps Camanche, savors first home win of season

MAQUOKETA — After completing Monday night’s regional quarterfinal sweep, the Maquoketa volleyball team huddled around a couple of the students remaining in the gym and did a brief celebration.
It was the first time all season the Cardinals could enjoy a home victory.
Maquoketa, with only two home matches during the regular season, opened Class 3A regional action with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 win over Camanche.
“This season has just been weird,” senior outside Natalie Ehlinger said, “so it feels really great to win in front of the home crowd — parents, family and friends.
"It was a surreal feeling."
The Cardinals (14-14) lost to state-ranked Mount Vernon and Marion during the season at home, the last coming on Sept. 29.
Maquoketa had a nice student turnout for the first couple of sets.
“We had a lot of energy, a lot of fun tonight,” setter Tenley Cavanagh said. “Our team runs off energy and a big crowd."
Coach Nicole Snyder’s team faced little resistance from Camanche in advancing to Wednesday night’s regional semifinal against fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption.
Maquoketa used a 13-2 flurry to snare the opening set.
It had a 10-1 run to aid them in the second set. Ehlinger had eight of her 11 kills in that set.
Cavanagh served the first 12 points of the final set as the Cardinals needed less than an hour to beat the Indians for the second time this season.
“I was very pleased,” Snyder said. “We’ve been stressing since the middle of last week, we want to come in, not feel any pressure and play the game they love. That’s when they tend to do their best.”
Cavanagh facilitated the offense with 30 assists and served six aces. Madi Lemke recorded a dozen kills while Jackie Miller finished with eight kills and four blocks.
"If somebody is struggling on a particular night, I have two other options in the front row," Cavanagh said. "It is really nice to switch it up and pull the block.
"Our hitters work really hard."
The Cardinals have been battle-tested throughout the season.
They didn’t win a match in their side of the Wamac, but four of the other five schools in the East Division are ranked among the state’s top 10 in Marion, Mount Vernon, West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman.
“Not getting the success we wanted in the conference really gave us that grit and determination to come work hard in practice,” Cavanagh said. “It has helped us prepare for (regionals). That’s where it all matters.”
Because of that rugged schedule, Snyder doesn’t believe her team will be intimidated facing Assumption. The Knights rolled past Tipton in their opening round match Monday.
“Passing will be key, so we can run a faster offense and have more options with our attacks,” she said. “For this group of girls, it is going in there and believing they can win, having the trust in each other and confidence they can do it.”
Senior Maci Sloane paced Camanche with nine kills. Emryson Seeser had nine assists and Isabella Sager added six. The Indians closed the season 9-16.
