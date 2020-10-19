Maquoketa sweeps Camanche, savors first home win of season

It had a 10-1 run to aid them in the second set. Ehlinger had eight of her 11 kills in that set.

Cavanagh served the first 12 points of the final set as the Cardinals needed less than an hour to beat the Indians for the second time this season.

“I was very pleased,” Snyder said. “We’ve been stressing since the middle of last week, we want to come in, not feel any pressure and play the game they love. That’s when they tend to do their best.”

Cavanagh facilitated the offense with 30 assists and served six aces. Madi Lemke recorded a dozen kills while Jackie Miller finished with eight kills and four blocks.

"If somebody is struggling on a particular night, I have two other options in the front row," Cavanagh said. "It is really nice to switch it up and pull the block.

"Our hitters work really hard."

The Cardinals have been battle-tested throughout the season.

They didn’t win a match in their side of the Wamac, but four of the other five schools in the East Division are ranked among the state’s top 10 in Marion, Mount Vernon, West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman.