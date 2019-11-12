CEDAR RAPIDS — Its communication was a bit off. Its serve receive was not as crisp as usual. Its offense never could establish a rhythm.
In what has been a memorable season for North Scott's volleyball program under first-year head coach Taryn VanEarwage, the third-ranked Lancers did not have their best Tuesday night.
Class 4A eighth-ranked Marion capitalized with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 quarterfinal victory at the U.S. Cellular Center.
"We never played to the best of our ability the whole match," senior setter Sam Lee said.
"It wasn't on tonight," sophomore outside Ella McLaughlin said. "We didn't have the same rhythm as usual."
Conversely, Marion (31-10) was efficient and explosive.
Senior Delaney Rice, a St. Louis signee, hammered 15 kills and recorded three blocks as the Indians advanced to a Thursday afternoon semifinal against upstart Western Dubuque.
Rice had three kills and a block in the opening set, but the 6-foot-2 middle took over the match at times in the closing two sets.
"She was our main goal to stop," North Scott senior outside Emma Powell said. "We knew we had to stop her and did a good job the first game, but she just went on a rampage and got a bunch of kills. She was hitting over the block and we couldn't defend it."
The Lancers (28-6) knew they had to capitalize when Rice was out.
"We had opportunities where we could do that, but we needed to do that more than we did," McLaughlin said.
Marion was 72 of 74 from behind the service line with seven aces. Its serving flummoxed the Lancers at times and had them out of system.
"Our serve receive was a lot more off than it has been all season," Powell said. "It was rough from the beginning."
Even so, North Scott had a slight opening late in the second set.
Thanks to three straight Marion miscues, North Scott snatched a 23-22 lead and was two points from squaring the match.
"We definitely needed that set," McLaughlin said. "That could have changed everything."
Marion nixed that idea.
Avery Van Hook's setter dump tied it. Kayba Laube followed with back-to-back kills to end the set.
"That's when we should have put it in gear and just didn't," Lee said.
Marion finished with a 48-28 advantage in kills.
"As the match went on, we saw the block more and started spreading it out more," Rice said. "We kind of took shifts who was open at what time."
Powell paced the Lancers with 10 kills and 17 digs. McLaughlin finished with seven kills and 11 digs. Lee uncorked four aces.
This was North Scott's first state tournament in seven years. It also was the final match for seven seniors.
"Playing in this tournament was one of the greatest experiences of my life, all the feelings and emotions that come with it," Powell said.
VanEarwage's rotation consisted primarily of seniors and sophomores.
"The seniors had a goal and weren't going to stop until they reached it," VanEarwage said. "I couldn't have asked for a better senior class.
"For the underclassmen to see that at such a young age is going to be super beneficial for us going forward. They know what it feels like and know what it takes to get to this position."