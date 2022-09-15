Maroons cool off red-hot Geneseo volleyball

GENESEO — Winners in seven of its last eight matches, the Geneseo High School volleyball squad took aim at some bigger game here Thursday evening.

Looking to be the team to end Moline's two-year-old Western Big 6 Conference winning streak, the Lady Leafs found it difficult to generate any sustained momentum, and the Maroons capitalized in a 25-16, 25-14 sweep.

Now 5-0, Moline (9-6) remains atop the Western Big 6 standings as the halfway point of the league schedule draws near, in addition to stretching its conference winning streak to 26 matches in a row.

"We are a team that has definitely been working on the little things in practice," said Moline coach Jenna Laxton. "Playing at a fast tempo, being very aggressive at the serving line, things like that. Geneseo is a great team, but we've tried to do a better job of picking apart other teams' weaknesses."

Laxton acknowledged both the turnaround by the Lady Leafs (9-8, 3-2) following a 2-5 start to their season, as well as the extra challenge of playing Geneseo in its home gymnasium.

"This gym is a hard place to play in," she said. "It's smaller, and more loud, and that can be intimidating. We just learn to play the game and focus on each other."

The Maroons set the tempo for the evening with a 5-1 start to the opening set. Geneseo got within two, but then Moline rattled off four straight to open up a 9-3 advantage.

That was when the Leafs showed the fire that had fueled their recent hot streak as a pair of kills by freshman outside hitter Lizzie Rapps (seven digs, six kills) enabled them to close the gap to 9-6.

After that, Moline gradually opened up a 17-9 lead as Geneseo struggled to find consistency due to a combination of bad breaks and Moline's strength at placing their hits.

"Moline does a good job of running a deep offense," said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. "All of their team hits deep in the court. We've been trying to practice and learn to prepare for it, and I hope the girls learned a lot from (Thursday), to handle it better the next time we see them.

"We also had a couple of net calls that we should've avoided, but that's going to happen in a game. It means we're trying to get up there and get a block."

Fueling the Maroon attack was senior middle hitter Sam Veto, who posted a match-best eight kills and tied teammate Caylee Brandes (five kills) with a team-high three blocks. Bella Skeffington added four kills and Megan DePoorter had 16 digs.

"We definitely were able to cut them off, that's for sure," Veto said. "Our passers do a great job of finding the ball and getting it to our setters, and the setters do a great job of getting it to the hitters. Even if it's not a good ball, they'll get it to us anyway."

Moline worked its way to a 12-6 lead to open the second set, but again Geneseo made a surge as it got within two. A kill by Jillian Benecke (four blocks) had the hosts down 15-12, but then the Maroons took off and finished with a 10-2 run.

"Our energy on our bench is what carries us," said Veto. "It drives us all the time, and we take that onto the court."

Even with the loss, Komel remains pleased with where her team is at after a bumpy start.

"As much as you don't want to lose, you want to show how you've grown," she said. "We hope to grow and end the year stronger than where we started."