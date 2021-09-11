Maroons make statement at Big 6 volleyball triangular

The first set in the Rock Island vs. Moline battle remained close, with early lead changes and the score tied at 8-8. The Maroons pulled into a 15-10 lead on power at the net from senior Ella Ramsay, and after a timeout called by Rocky coach Jacqueline Twing, an ace from Moline senior Carly Rouse put the home team up 16-10.

The Rocks, however, are also a power program with talent at every position, and back-to-back kills at the net by senior Grace Gustafson helped Rock Island regain some momentum with their large fan contingent cheering them on.

Moline’s teamwork and ball placement at the net proved to be too much for Rocky to overcome in the initial set, and a key block by junior Samantha Veto brought the Moline fans to their feet, putting the Maroons ahead, 21-14 on their way to the 25-17 win.

“We knew that Rock Island was going to come at us from the first serve, and put pressure on us consistently, so we remained focused on keeping the ball in play and taking advantage of our opportunities,” Moline’s senior leader Carly Rouse said after the match. “For me, I’m super excited to have a fall volleyball season during my senior year and just work on getting better with each match.”