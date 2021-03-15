Maroons ready to stand alone in Big 6

"We had our contact days in the fall, including lifting and open gyms, and all of our kids were coming in every day.'' Fetter added. "They've been anxious for the year to start, and now it's here. That kind of energy is contagious."

As well as settling for a title share, a three-set loss to Normal Community in the Class 4A Pekin Regional title match is giving Fetter's club some extra motivation, along with the general excitement felt by finally getting to have a season.

"For returning players, there's always a chip on their shoulder if last year ended with a tough loss," said the 2010 Moline graduate, who begins her second year as coach Tuesday night at Rock Island. "Now, they get to play and make some more memories together."

The same applies to Geneseo, which like Moline had its season end with a tough three-set loss. The Maple Leafs' 2019 campaign ended at the hands of LaSalle-Peru in the 3A Ottawa Regional title match.

With a group of five returning All-Western Big 6 standouts led by senior setter/right side hitter and first-team pick Maddi Barickman (279 assists, 175 digs, 132 kills), the Leafs feel primed to stake their own claim to conference gold.