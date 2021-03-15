Maroons ready to stand alone in Big 6

As first-year members of the Western Big 6 in the fall of 2019, the duo of Geneseo and Sterling instantly made their presence felt in the conference's volleyball race.
But while the Maple Leafs enjoyed great success in their debut season, going 26-9 and compiling an 11-3 league record, the Golden Warriors did even better.
Co-champions of the Big 6 with traditional league power Moline, Sterling capped a 36-6 campaign by repeating as the Class 3A state champion. Over the past two years, the Golden Warriors have gone 77-7.
"I definitely think it's been a good thing that Sterling and Geneseo were added to the Big 6," said Moline head coach Sarah Fetter, whose own club finished 24-11 in 2019 and went 12-2 to share the conference crown with the Golden Warriors.
With the follow-up season set to get under way this week after a delay of more than six months due to COVID-19, the Maroons feel they have the weapons back in order to stand alone atop the conference standings.
Although Moline does lose a first team All-Western Big 6 talent in outside hitter Kamara Dickerson (286 kills, 255 digs, 48 aces, 31 blocks), the Maroons return a trio of all-conference performers, including junior outside hitter and second team All-Big 6 pick Ella Ramsey (227 kills, 77 digs, 31 blocks).
"We've got a lot of experience back," said Fetter, who also returns honorable mention picks Audrey Lamphier (153 kills, 84 blocks) and Sophia Potter (704 assists, 204 digs, 38 aces) to help fill the void left by Dickerson, Kayla Veto (106 kills, 34 blocks) and 2019 Dispatch-Argus All-Metro Player of the Year Maddie Peterson (426 digs, 66 assists, 24 aces).
"We had our contact days in the fall, including lifting and open gyms, and all of our kids were coming in every day.'' Fetter added. "They've been anxious for the year to start, and now it's here. That kind of energy is contagious."
As well as settling for a title share, a three-set loss to Normal Community in the Class 4A Pekin Regional title match is giving Fetter's club some extra motivation, along with the general excitement felt by finally getting to have a season.
"For returning players, there's always a chip on their shoulder if last year ended with a tough loss," said the 2010 Moline graduate, who begins her second year as coach Tuesday night at Rock Island. "Now, they get to play and make some more memories together."
The same applies to Geneseo, which like Moline had its season end with a tough three-set loss. The Maple Leafs' 2019 campaign ended at the hands of LaSalle-Peru in the 3A Ottawa Regional title match.
With a group of five returning All-Western Big 6 standouts led by senior setter/right side hitter and first-team pick Maddi Barickman (279 assists, 175 digs, 132 kills), the Leafs feel primed to stake their own claim to conference gold.
"A theme for us this year is unfinished business," Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. "We were ready to go after it in the fall, so to do it now is a blessing. Even with a season, nothing is guaranteed, so every day in the gym and getting to compete is a win in my book. We're happy to have this opportunity."
Ahead of Tuesday night's home opener against United Township, the Leafs are bolstered by junior middle blocker and returning second team All-Big 6 standout Hannah Copeland, who made a big impact in the lineup in 2019 with 131 kills and 84 blocks.
The senior trio of outside hitter Abbi Barickman (151 kills, 99 digs), setter Addie Dunker (372 assists, 130 digs, 40 aces) and libero Maggi Weller (234 digs, 41 aces) all earned honorable mention status and will continue to play leading roles in the Geneseo lineup.
"Sterling and Moline are great teams, and we love to compete against them," Komel said. "Last season, we were actually at the top of the Western Big 6 for awhile, then Sterling and Moine came on and earned it. The girls want to rise to the challenge. They want us to make it to the top at the end of the year, rather than at mid-season."