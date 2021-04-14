Maroons sweep Pioneers, stay in Big 6 title chase

With no more matchups remaining against Western Big 6 volleyball co-leaders Geneseo and Sterling, the Moline Maroons will need plenty of help if they hope to come away with a conference title.
In the meantime, the Maroons can take care of their own business.
Hosting Alleman at Wharton Field House on Wednesday night in the second of three Big 6 matches in three days, Moline did just that with a 25-14, 25-16 sweep.
Coming on the heels of Tuesday's three-set victory over Galesburg and ahead of Thursday's home match against Rock Island, the win is the seventh in a row for Moline (13-3), which is now 8-3 in conference play.
"We talked about that, and I know we expected to have a lot of games in a row in a shortened season," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "We've got to come ready to play every night."
The Pioneers (1-13, 0-11 WB6) did not make it easy on the Maroons, battling tough in both sets before a pair of lengthy runs enabled the hosts to score a sweep. Moline closed the first set with an 11-3 finish, and then rattled off 10 straight points to finish the match.
"They're definitely fighters," Fetter said. "I know Morgan (Maddox, first-year Alleman coach) has done a great job instilling a competitive culture. We knew they'd come out and battle tonight."
In the opening set, a run of five straight service points and two aces from senior libero Sierra Marshall had Moline up 10-3. The Pioneers dug in and battled back to within 14-11 on an Errin Hoffman service ace, but could get no closer.
However, that drive carried over into the second set as Alleman took its first lead of the match and continued to trade blows back and forth with the Maroons. After three straight kills by junior Ella Ramsay put Moline up 13-12, the Pioneers kept plugging away, eventually going up 16-15 on a kill by Avrie Schmidt (three kills, two blocks).
"They definitely know they have the skill set. It's a matter of learning to trust themselves and know they can do some things they thought they couldn't do before," said Maddox, who also got five digs from Colleen Kenney and five assists from Anne VanDeHeede.
"We're trying to build a program from the ground-up, and if you look at these girls, they've got a lot of drive. They're not lacking in skill or passion."
But after Moline tied the second game, junior Carly Rouse proceeded to dish out nine straight points and recorded four of her seven aces in that run as she combined with Ramsay (11 kills, six digs) to fuel the Maroons in the second game.
Rouse also had eight assists and five digs, with Marshall adding six digs and senior setter Sophia Potter collecting 15 assists.