Maroons sweep Pioneers, stay in Big 6 title chase

In the opening set, a run of five straight service points and two aces from senior libero Sierra Marshall had Moline up 10-3. The Pioneers dug in and battled back to within 14-11 on an Errin Hoffman service ace, but could get no closer.

However, that drive carried over into the second set as Alleman took its first lead of the match and continued to trade blows back and forth with the Maroons. After three straight kills by junior Ella Ramsay put Moline up 13-12, the Pioneers kept plugging away, eventually going up 16-15 on a kill by Avrie Schmidt (three kills, two blocks).

"They definitely know they have the skill set. It's a matter of learning to trust themselves and know they can do some things they thought they couldn't do before," said Maddox, who also got five digs from Colleen Kenney and five assists from Anne VanDeHeede.

"We're trying to build a program from the ground-up, and if you look at these girls, they've got a lot of drive. They're not lacking in skill or passion."

But after Moline tied the second game, junior Carly Rouse proceeded to dish out nine straight points and recorded four of her seven aces in that run as she combined with Ramsay (11 kills, six digs) to fuel the Maroons in the second game.