Maroons top Sherrard in battle of conference champions

The IHSA volleyball regionals are set to begin next week, with greater prizes at stake for area clubs.

But on Wednesday night, a pair of area conference champions met at Moline's Wharton Field House in the perfect tune-up for the impending postseason.

Fresh from a second straight 14-0 finish to win the Western Big 6 Conference title, the host Maroons welcomed Three Rivers West Division champion Sherrard and got the challenge they were expecting as the Tigers pushed Moline to three sets.

Once the third set began, the Maroons quickly regained their top form and gradually took control to earn a 25-16, 25-27, 25-13 victory.

"This is exactly what we want going into the postseason," said Moline coach Jenna Laxton, whose club moves to 22-8 with its seventh straight win. "We know Sherrard has some heavy hitters, and we were looking forward to playing them."

Moline senior libero Megan DePoorter (21 digs) concurred with her head coach's statements.

"It was definitely a good challenge for us," said DePoorter. "Both teams played at a high competitive level, and that was good to see before regionals."

After taking the opening set, the Maroons fell behind 11-7 early in the second, but quickly battled back and traded points with Sherrard (28-7). At one point, the hosts had match point with a 24-22 lead.

However, the Tigers were not about to call it a night early as they finished the second set with a 5-1 run, capped when a block by junior outside hitter Eva Zimmerman landed just in bounds to force a winner-take-all third set.

"We didn't give up," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "We've been trying to get that out of them all season, show them that it's always there for the taking."

Any momentum the Tigers had going into the final set was dissipated by a 5-1 Moline start. Sherrard again battled back, tying the set twice — at 6 on a McKenna Blackwell ace and again at 7 on a Lauren Copeland tip that dropped just over the net.

But a subsequent 8-2 Maroon spurt capped by two Caylee Brandes aces put Moline up 15-9 and it was able to gradually widen its lead and coast to the finish.

"Sherrard is a really good team, and we had to respect them," said Moline senior middle hitter Sam Veto. "We had to come back and do our thing; in the first and third sets, we came out and played Moline volleyball."

On the Maroons' senior night at Wharton, Veto and classmate Brandes both dominated up front with 13 kills apiece. Veto added five blocks, with Brandes adding a pair of blocks.

The sophomore duo of Maddie Determan (10 kills, four blocks) and Bella Skeffington (seven kills) also delivered strong efforts to supplement the play of Brandes and Veto.

"The strongest part of our game is our hitting," Veto said. "We've got a great front line. Our sophomores are playing good, and it's up to us seniors to provide leadership.

Blackwell led Sherrard with 10 kills and added seven digs, with fellow senior Copeland adding 18 assists and junior middle blocker Kaitlynn DeBlock notching seven kills and five blocks.

"Moline is a great team, and they were able to exploit our weaknesses," said Mitton. "Defense and serve-receive, we're definitely going to work hard on fine-tuning those things."