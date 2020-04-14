Martin steps down as Muscatine volleyball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After an emotional start to 2020, Tim Martin didn't see volleyball as part of his immediate future.

Following three deaths in the family, along with the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty in the sports world, Martin decided to step down as Muscatine's head volleyball coach Monday to spend more time with his family.

"It just got to a point where I was not emotionally prepared for this season," Martin said. "The best thing I could think of was to step down and let somebody else step in because it's not fair to the program. If I'm not there completely, it's not fair to the program or the girls."

Martin had served as head coach since 2013, providing stability for a program that had three head coaches in a five-year span before Martin took the reins.

"We are very thankful for the leadership that Tim provided for our volleyball program," Muscatine athletic director Tom Ulses said in a statement on Twitter. "He cared a great deal about the girls in his program. We will begin the search for our next head coach immediately, and we will keep our Muskie Family informed on our progress."

Muscatine becomes the fourth school in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with an opening for a head volleyball coach, joining Bettendorf, Central DeWitt and Davenport Central.