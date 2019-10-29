ELDRIDGE — They've combined for nearly 1,400 kills, more than 1,000 digs and nearly 300 blocks the past four seasons.
Kendall McNaull and Emma Powell have been through the lows of an 11-20 season as freshmen and a coaching change this past offseason.
Now they're on the doorstep of an extreme high — the state volleyball tournament.
Class 4A third-ranked North Scott rolled past Fairfield 25-15, 25-14, 25-7 in less than an hour Tuesday night at The Pit.
The Lancers (27-5) will play host to former Mississippi Athletic Conference member Burlington (25-5) for a trip to the state tournament Monday night.
"It means the world to us," McNaull said. "This is something Emma and I have both looked at as a dream the past four years.
"It always has been the end goal, but this year it is a reachable goal and is the most exciting feeling in the world."
They both saw playing time on the varsity as freshmen.
Powell has been a steady six-rotation player for the Lancers with 778 kills and 940 digs in her career. McNaull has done her damage in the front row with 609 kills and 229 career blocks.
"This is a big deal for us," Powell said. "It always has been a goal of ours to go to state, so being this close in our senior year, we're so excited."
Powell had 11 kills and six digs in the regional semifinal triumph. McNaull posted 10 kills and four blocks.
Besides their play on the court, the senior duo has helped lead a team which has a half-dozen sophomores on the varsity roster.
"They've been right there the past couple of seasons," North Scott first-year coach Taryn VanEarwage said. "They have all the talent in the world. I'm hoping a little more push, a little more focus as a team to have that one common goal we're all pushing for can benefit us."
North Scott had no trouble with Fairfield (8-27).
The Lancers scored the first eight points of the match. They built a 6-0 cushion to start the second set. They led 9-3 at the outset of the third set.
VanEarwage's team finished with a .432 hitting efficiency.
"I feel pretty good about the way we're playing," Powell said. "We're gelling, and it's a good time to be doing that."
The lopsided match allowed VanEarwage to extend her bench. The Lancers had 14 players see playing time.
"It goes to show how much effort and work every single person on our team puts in through the entire season," VanEarwage said. "So for some of them to get in and experience that postseason feel was nice."
North Scott senior Sam Lee distributed 20 assists and was 23 of 24 serving with four aces. Ella McLaughlin had eight kills and a team-high 10 digs.
The Lancers eye their first state trip in seven years next week.
"The team chemistry is amazing," McNaull said. "The practices are fun and exciting because you never know what somebody is going to say or joke about. That attitude has really helped our team on and off the court."