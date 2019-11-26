Meet the metro captain: Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff

In seventh grade, she joined the Iowa Rockets club. Ruff played about every position on the court except middle. By eighth grade, she gravitated toward setter.

Ruff started immediately for the Spartans as a ninth-grader. With her mom's coaching background, it makes for a unique twist at home following matches.

"She'll often ask, 'Do you want to talk about it?'" Kora said. "If I'm up for it, she'll be like a coach for five minutes of the conversation. Then she'll switch to mom gear after that. It is like two conversations.

"It is important finding that balance so we still have that good relationship. I love hearing her advice and feedback because she obviously knows a lot about the game."

Being offensive

At the beginning of the season, PV coach Amber Hall stressed that Ruff needed to be more offensive as a setter.

Ruff was particularly aggressive in the postseason with 32 attack attempts in the four matches. She had success at the state tournament, particularly in the quarterfinals, with a setter dump.

"When she pushed me at the beginning of the year, I started to realize there were better times to do it and not just when we were stuck or it was obvious," Ruff said.