Meet the metro captain: Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff

Stats/honors
Already with 1,639 assists in two seasons, Kora Ruff has led Pleasant Valley's volleyball team to a regional final and a state semifinal appearance. The 5-foot-7 sophomore was first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference, first team all-district and second team all-state in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She also was named to the all-tournament team at the 5A state tournament.
Ruff, who averaged nearly nine assists per set (third best in 5A), also is one of the Spartans' top servers. She was 318 of 342 from the service line (93 percent) with 39 aces. Ruff recorded 2.18 digs per set, too, running PV's 5-1 offense.
"I love (setting)," Ruff said. "You get to be a big part in each and every play."
The most rewarding part?
"When your hitter gets a kill," she said, "or when you chase after an out of system ball and a hitter makes an amazing play."
Season highlights
The Spartans began the season ranked seventh in the state. They started the year with 10 consecutive wins and captured the outright MAC title at 8-0.
PV beat eventual back-to-back Illinois Class 3A state champion Sterling in a best of three match. It knocked off Davenport Central and Bettendorf in straight sets in the regional tournament.
Then in the state quarterfinals, it defeated second-ranked Iowa City Liberty in four sets before a 30-win campaign ended in the semifinals against West Des Moines Valley.
"We wanted to redeem ourselves and get to the state tournament this year," Ruff said. "The outright MAC title and getting to state were our top two goals. Getting to state made me realize how bad I want to go again.
"I was a little scared playing there at first, but once you get playing, you realize you're playing with friends and having fun."
Ruff had 60 assists in the two state tournament matches.
Volleyball family
Ruff has been immersed with volleyball her whole life. Her mother, Stacey, was pregnant with Kora when the family moved to the Quad-Cities. Stacey was a volleyball coach at Augustana College and later at PV.
Ruff's two older sisters, Kayla and Kelsey, were prominent players for PV. Kayla went on to play in college at Western Illinois and Missouri Western State while Kelsey is at Division II Augustana College in Sioux Falls.
"Growing up around it, I didn't have a choice," Kora said. "Honestly, I grew to love the sport. The more I play, the more fun I have."
Kora was on her first volleyball team as a second-grader. She was teammates with current Spartans Emily Wood, Erica Brohm and Kaitlyn Morgan.
In seventh grade, she joined the Iowa Rockets club. Ruff played about every position on the court except middle. By eighth grade, she gravitated toward setter.
Ruff started immediately for the Spartans as a ninth-grader. With her mom's coaching background, it makes for a unique twist at home following matches.
"She'll often ask, 'Do you want to talk about it?'" Kora said. "If I'm up for it, she'll be like a coach for five minutes of the conversation. Then she'll switch to mom gear after that. It is like two conversations.
"It is important finding that balance so we still have that good relationship. I love hearing her advice and feedback because she obviously knows a lot about the game."
Being offensive
At the beginning of the season, PV coach Amber Hall stressed that Ruff needed to be more offensive as a setter.
Ruff was particularly aggressive in the postseason with 32 attack attempts in the four matches. She had success at the state tournament, particularly in the quarterfinals, with a setter dump.
"When she pushed me at the beginning of the year, I started to realize there were better times to do it and not just when we were stuck or it was obvious," Ruff said.
On the horizon
Ruff will continue as a sprinter for PV's girls track and field program this spring. She'll be on the Iowa Rockets 16U squad this upcoming club season.
Before the start of next year, she'll start to think about the next phase of her volleyball career. Ruff wants to be a setter at the Division I level.
"I just need to clean up my all-around game," she said. "The ultimate goal is to play at that level."
Ruff was a team captain this year as a sophomore, but more will be on her plate next season with the loss of five seniors who saw significant court time.
"Being a captain this year helps prepare me for next year," Ruff said. "I'll be an upperclassman now, so there is a lot more on my shoulders. I'm ready."
— Matt Coss