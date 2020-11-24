Meet the metro captain: Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff

"I'd probably say my leadership skills is where I've made the most growth," Ruff said. "I was new to everything my freshman year and we had a heavier number of upperclassmen as well. This year, one of three returners, I embraced that role a lot more. There were a lot more opportunities and it helped me grow and share some of those experiences I had when I was one of the younger girls."

Added strength allowed Ruff to continue her development as a setter.

"I've gained a lot more confidence in myself," Ruff said. "I'm more comfortable handling those tight balls. If we need to get out of a particular rotation, I feel I can get us a point."

Future plans

While Ruff has one year remaining of high school volleyball, she also is sifting through her college options.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the recruiting process. Besides the inability to take on-campus visits, some college athletes are taking advantage of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility granted to athletes because of the coronavirus. It has made it difficult for girls in the 2021 and 2022 classes to see where they fit in on some rosters.